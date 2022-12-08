IU Contemporary Dance Presents The 2022 Winter Dance Concert: JOURNEYS OF JOY

IU Theatre + Dance presents the 2022 Faculty Winter Dance Concert: Journeys of Joy, an evening of provocative choreography and performance exploring the multitude of paths available to us on the journey of life.

In this performance, faculty, students, and guest artists invite us, through the complexity of movement expression, to contemplate the journey of understanding who we are, and why. Journeys of Joy will feature exciting new choreography by IU Contemporary Dance faculty Baba Stafford C. Berry, Jr., Robert F. Burden, Jr., Beatrice Capote, and Elizabeth Shea, as well as featured guest artists Katie Phelan Mayfield, Evelyn Chien-Ying Wang, and Justin Sears-Watson.

The evening is directed by Visiting Assistant Professor, Robert F. Burden Jr. The evening will feature a range of new dance choreography exploring divergent artistic forms. Guest artist Evelyn Chien-Ying Wang brings stories of long voyages into kinesthetic expressions of being a minority in this new land and translates these arduous and fulfilling journeys into movement.

Guest artist Katie Phelan Mayfield explores the relationship between physical and digital spaces using movement of the body in physical space and digitally transcribing it into animated movement in digital space. Guest artist Justin Sears-Watson examines how movement can help us identify thoughts, beliefs, and themes in our life that hold us back and help us create new ideas that propel us forward.

Choreographers explore the human experience by weaving a tapestry of dance styles in order to understand that to fix the world we must first look within. All of these explorations will be part of an evening celebrating the idea of synthesizing through a journey of transformation. Lighting and costume designs are created by a team that includes IU Theatre + Dance faculty and M.F.A students.

Running December 9-10, 2022 at The Ruth N Halls Theater at Lee Norvelle Theatre and Drama Center, 275 N. Eagleson Ave., Bloomington, IN 47405. (812) 855-3602 Tickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2213841®id=89&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fam.ticketmaster.com%2Fiuartstd%2Fbuy?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1