HAIRSPRAY to Open 8/22 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre

Welcome to the '60s as Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre presents the big, bold, and beautiful Broadway blockbuster Hairspray starting Aug. 22. This fun and fabulous musical won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Original Score for its music by Marc Shaiman.

Tracy Turnblad has big hair, a big heart, and a big desire to dance on the Corny Collins Show in her hometown of Baltimore. When she wins a spot on the local TV dance program and is quickly transformed into a teen celebrity, Tracy sets out to vanquish the show's reigning princess, win the heart of heartthrob Link Larkin, and racially integrate the television program - all without denting her 'do!

Toe-tapping songs include "Good Morning Baltimore," "Welcome to the '60s," "Big, Blonde and Beautiful," and "You Can't Stop The Beat."

Returning to the Beef & Boards stage to star as Tracy Turnblad is Adee David, who played Jan in Grease earlier this season. Also returning to Beef & Boards are Nate Willey (Prince Eric/The Little Mermaid; Kenickie/Grease) as Link Larkin, Daniel Klingler (Tony Whitcomb/Shear Madness, Jacob Marley/A Christmas Carol) as Edna Turnblad, Sarah Daniels (Ariel/The Little Mermaid, Sandy/Grease) as Amber Von Tussle, Tarra Conner Jones (Mamma Pearl/Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story) as Motormouth Maybelle, and Eddie Curry as Wilbur Turnblad. Eddie Curry also directs the production, which is choeographed by Ron Morgan with musical direction by Kristy Templet.

Hairspray is on stage for 47 performances through Oct. 6. Tickets range from $45 to $70, and include Chef Odell Ward's dinner buffet, fruit & salad bar, unlimited coffee, tea, and lemonade.

For reservations, call the box office at 317.872.9664 anytime between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays.

For complete show schedule, visit beefandboards.com.





