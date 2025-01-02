FLIRTING LIKE AN AMERICAN Comes to the Eugene & Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Storytelling Arts of Indiana will kick off the new year with the story of a stranger to love in the New World. Acclaimed artist Sufian Zhemukhov will present “Flirting Like an American” on stage at Eugene & Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center on January 11, as well as live-streamed to audiences at home.



A naïve, single professor from Russia, Zhemukhov emigrated to the U.S. with a fluency in numbers and statistics, matched only by his cluelessness in the not-so-international language of women and romance. Would he ever understand and conquer the heart of the mysterious, exotic creature known as the American Woman? Would he find love or remain romantically monolingual forever? Zhemukhov recounts his harrowing and hilarious journey of navigating the foreign world of dating.

Tickets are $20 for general admission, $10 for students, or $15 for a link to the livestream and can be purchased at the door or in advance online.

