World University of Design Announces WUDAT 2023

The event is on April 15th, 2023.

Apr. 04, 2023  

Golden opportunity knocks the door of Design Aspirants as World University of Design (WUD) announces WUD Aptitude Test (WUDAT) for admission to various programs in the fields of art and design slated to be held on April 15th, 2023 in an online mode. Last date to fill the online form is April 13th, 2023 which is available on university website : Click Here

In a short span of time WUD has emerged as a highly awarded and prestigious university that commands reverence from design enthusiasts and students alike. WUDAT opens the gate to this unique institution that nurtures talent and flames their passion for art, architecture, and design. It is a platform that tests the creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving abilities of students. The test is designed to evaluate the aptitude of the students and identify their potential for pursuing higher education in the field.

"WUD is committed to providing quality education to its students and prepares them for a successful career in the field of art, architecture, and design. We look forward to welcoming talented and zealous students to join us in our journey of excellence," says Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Vice Chancellor of WUD

For more information on WUDAT 2023 and admission to WUD, visit our website or contact the admissions team.




The alumni network of Welham Old Boys Society (WOBS), celebrates 40 years of its inception and commemorates it by bringing together creative individuals from diverse disciplines and backgrounds in their first ever eight day creative program showcasing artworks by school alumni and other creative practitioners in a group art exhibition, 'CONFLUENCE 23' at The Stainless Gallery, Mathura Road, New Delhi from April 1st to 8th, 2023.
Welham Old Boys Society (WOBS) - the official ex-student alumni network of Welham Boys' School Dehradun, celebrates 40 years of its inception and commemorates it by bringing together creative individuals from diverse disciplines and backgrounds in their first ever eight day creative program showcasing artworks by school alumni and other creative practitioners in a group art exhibition, 'CONFLUENCE 23'.
The national theatre fraternity and a diverse audience came together in New Delhi for a glittering Red Carpet Awards Night at the 18th Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META).
Centre for Cultural Resources & Training (CCRT) organised a four days' cultural festival titled 'VIRASAT – Kamaladevi' to honour the memory of Smt. Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, Founder & First Chairperson of CCRT from March 24th to 27th, 2023 in CCRT Campus Dwarka, New Delhi.

