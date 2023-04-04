World University of Design Announces WUDAT 2023

Golden opportunity knocks the door of Design Aspirants as World University of Design (WUD) announces WUD Aptitude Test (WUDAT) for admission to various programs in the fields of art and design slated to be held on April 15th, 2023 in an online mode. Last date to fill the online form is April 13th, 2023 which is available on university website : Click Here

In a short span of time WUD has emerged as a highly awarded and prestigious university that commands reverence from design enthusiasts and students alike. WUDAT opens the gate to this unique institution that nurtures talent and flames their passion for art, architecture, and design. It is a platform that tests the creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving abilities of students. The test is designed to evaluate the aptitude of the students and identify their potential for pursuing higher education in the field.

"WUD is committed to providing quality education to its students and prepares them for a successful career in the field of art, architecture, and design. We look forward to welcoming talented and zealous students to join us in our journey of excellence," says Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Vice Chancellor of WUD

