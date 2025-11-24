SONGS OF THE STONE After-Dark Musical Series Debuts at Qutub Minar

🎭 NEW! India Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for India & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Inkpot India unveiled Songs of the Stone, an evocative new cultural initiative that seeks to breathe renewed life into India’s historic monuments through contemporary musical expression. Co-presented by Max Estates and supported by Delhi Tourism and the Archaeological Survey of India, the inaugural chapter will unfold on 13 December 2025 at 7:00 PM at the majestic Qutub Minar, offering an evening that interlaces music, history, and immersive after-dark storytelling within one of India’s most iconic architectural legacies.

Conceived by Simar Malhotra, founder of Inkpot India and alumnus of Stanford and Columbia University, the series reimagines monuments as vibrant cultural stages where architecture, memory, and artistic innovation intersect.

At the centre of the programme is award-winning sitar virtuoso Mehtab Ali Niazi, whose musical journey weaves together the depth of classical ragas with the fluidity of jazz and contemporary fusion. He will be accompanied by an ensemble of distinguished musicians — Khurram Ali Niazi, Zargham Akram Khan, Divyam Gaur, Ranajoy Das, Danish Ali, and Monis Ali — creating a textured soundscape that harmonises tabla, multi-percussion, guitars, drums and ambient elements. The performance will also showcase premieres of Mehtab’s unreleased original compositions.

The evening will commence with writer, speaker and curator Eric Chopra, founder of Itihāsology, who will illuminate the layered narratives and civilisational histories embedded within the Qutub complex and the Mehrauli landscape. As dusk descends, audiences will be enveloped in a sensorially rich experience shaped by curated scent notes developed, warm kahwa, Indo-fusion delicacies, and the monument bathed in soft, atmospheric light — transforming the heritage site into an intimate canvas of sound and shadow.

Reflecting on the ethos of Inkpot India, Founder & Curator Simar Malhotra said:

“Inkpot is about looking inward and recognising the depth of our cultural wealth. Our task is not only preservation but reframing — making India’s artistic expressions aspirational and resonant in the contemporary global imagination.”

Inkpot India’s past endeavours include the Inkpot India Conclave, featuring Dr. Shashi Tharoor, Sanjoy K Roy, Shobhaa De, Shovana Narayan and Sunita Kohli; Inkpot in the Neighbourhood, a nurturing platform for emerging poets and musicians; and a curated series of literary dialogues and book discussions. Songs of the Stone inaugurates a long-term national initiative designed to create deeply immersive, emotionally connected artistic experiences across India’s heritage sites.

The event is produced in association with Excurators Events Pvt Ltd , an organisation committed to creating experiential cultural platforms that bring India’s rich heritage to contemporary audiences.