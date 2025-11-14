Vaswati Misra and Dhwani Will Host 'Smriti 2025' to Commemorate Padma Shri Pandit Shambhu Maharaj's 118th Birth Anniversary

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! India Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for India & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Under the artistic direction of Smt. Vaswati Misra, noted Kathak exponent and President of Dhwani, the organisation will present “Smriti 2025” — an evening dedicated to the memory and legacy of Padma Shri Pandit Shambhu Maharaj on Tuesday, November 18th, 2025, at 6:30 PM at the Meghdoot Amphitheatre, Rabindra Bhawan, New Delhi. The event marks Dhwani's Founder's Day and commemorates the 118th birth anniversary of the legendary master of the Lucknow Gharana.

The evening will be graced by special guests including Shri Kapil Mishra, Minister for Art, Culture and Language of Delhi; Smt. Rashmi Singh, IAS, Secretary (Art, Culture & Languages Department); and many others.

(Confirmation from Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, as Chief Guest, and Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta as Guest of Honour is awaited)

Conceived as a tribute to one of India's most influential cultural figures, Smriti 2025 will feature the inaugural edition of the “Pandit Shambhu Maharaj Smriti Puraskar”, an annual recognition instituted by Dhwani to honour outstanding contributions to Indian classical arts. For its first edition, the Dhwani Shambhu Smriti Puraskar will be conferred upon two distinguished maestros — Padma Vibhushan Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, for his monumental contribution to Hindustani instrumental music, and Guru Dr. Maya Rao (posthumously), for her pioneering work in Kathak pedagogy and choreography.

The evening will unfold through a thoughtfully curated programme; beginning with a Walk Through photo exhibition of Pandit Shambhu Maharaj's life and art, followed by a welcome address and an audio-visual tribute. The performances will include a presentation by the Dhwani Repertory, a Kathak duet by Ipshita Misra (granddaughter of Pt. Shambhu Maharaj) and Daniel Freddy, and will conclude with a Sitar recital by Padma Shri Ustad Shahid Parvez, accompanied by Ustad Akram Khan on Tabla.

At the helm of this initiative is Smt. Vaswati Misra, whose artistic vision has shaped Dhwani's journey since its inception in 1984. A senior disciple with Padma Vibhushan Pandit Birju Maharaj, she continues to uphold the traditions of her Guru while steering the organisation toward meaningful cultural engagement. Speaking about Smriti 2025, she says, “This celebration is our humble offering to the spirit of our Guru, Pandit Shambhu Maharaj. Through the Smriti Puraskar, we wish to preserve his ideals of grace, devotion, and excellence, and honour those who continue to enrich India's classical heritage with the same integrity.”

Founded in 1984, Dhwani is a registered non-profit organisation recognised by the Government of India, and empanelled with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and the Ministry of Culture. Under the leadership of Vaswati Misra, Dhwani has performed extensively across India and abroad including countries such as Japan, USA, South Africa, Germany, Italy, Sweden, and Canada presenting thematic productions that blend traditional sensibilities with contemporary expression.

The establishment of the Dhwani Shambhu Smriti Puraskar marks a significant milestone in the organisation's journey. It reaffirms Dhwani's commitment to sustaining India's classical traditions while creating platforms that celebrate excellence in the performing arts.

Smriti 2025 thus stands as both a commemoration and a continuation — a moment to honour Pandit Shambhu Maharaj's enduring influence, and to reaffirm the role of artists like Vaswati Misra and Dhwani in carrying his luminous legacy forward.