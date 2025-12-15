Fundraiser Tribute to Mangey Khan Comes to The Piano Man, Saket

🎭 NEW! India Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for India & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Internationally acclaimed contemporary folk trio The Barmer Boys will perform two special shows across Delhi–NCR this December, including a fundraiser tribute to the late Mangey Khan at The Piano Man, Saket, followed by a live performance at The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Gurugram.

The first evening, titled “Remembering Manga”, will take place on Wednesday, 25th December 2025, at The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Saket. The event will begin with a community fundraiser at 8:00 PM, followed by show seating at 8:30 PM. A Razorpay QR code will be available at the venue for donations, which will go directly towards supporting Mangey Khan's family and preserving his musical legacy.

The second performance will be held on Thursday, 26th December 2025, at The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Gurugram, with show seating at 8:30 PM. This concert continues the celebration of the Barmer Boys' music following Mangey Khan's passing in 2024.

Led by Mangey Khan until his passing, the Barmer Boys are known for bringing the centuries-old Manganiyar musical tradition of Rajasthan to global audiences. Their sound blends Sufi kalaams, devotional bhajans, and desert folk ballads with traditional instruments such as the kamaicha, dholak, khartal, and morchang, alongside beatboxing and contemporary rhythms.

The trio gained widespread recognition after their performance of “Pir Jalani” on Coke Studio @ MTV (2013) and released two critically acclaimed albums under Amarrass Records — *At Home* (2012) and *Kesariya Balm* (2017). *Kesariya Balm* became the first Indian folk LP of the 21st century to debut on the Transglobal World Music Charts Top 40. They have performed over 200 concerts across 20+ countries, appearing at renowned festivals such as Roskilde (Denmark), WOMAD, Winnipeg Folk Festival, Clockenflap (Hong Kong), Music Meeting (Netherlands), Respect Festival (Prague), and Ziro Music Festival.