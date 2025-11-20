Rehmat-e-Nusrat Will Bring Soulful Sufi Qawwalis to Delhi and Gurugram

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Amarrass Records has announced upcoming live performances by its leading ensemble, Rehmat-e-Nusrat, one of India's most soulful Sufi groups. The ensemble will perform on Friday, November 28 at The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Saket, New Delhi, and on Saturday, November 29 at The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Gurugram. Both concerts begin at 8:30 PM.

Formed in 2014 by lead vocalist and harmonium virtuoso Sarvjeet Tamta, Rehmat-e-Nusrat is a collective of young, self-trained qawwals from the Kumaon hills who consider Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan their guru and muse. Their repertoire includes qawwalis by Nusrat Sahib, Sufiyana kalaams by legendary poets such as Amir Khusrao, Meera Bai, and Baba Bulleh Shah, alongside ghazals, Kabir bhajans, and original compositions.

Sarvjeet's training under the esteemed Wadali Brothers (Amritsar), Ustad Fakira Khan Saheb (Barmer, Rajasthan), and Padma Shri Anwar Khan Manganiyar has enriched the group's sound with authenticity and depth. Over the years, Rehmat-e-Nusrat has introduced Sufi and qawwali music to new audiences across North India, performing at college festivals, intimate pop-up concerts, and international virtual stages including Sacred Music Seattle, In2Wild Festival UK, Hothouse Chicago, and FabIndia.