Sapiens: 17 Contemporary Indian Artists Come Alive in IndiGalleria’s First Major Physical Show

IndiGalleria has announced Sapiens, an evocative group art exhibition featuring a curated selection of works by seventeen distinguished contemporary Indian artists. The show will be held from December 5th to 14th, 2025, at Kalamkar, Bikaner House, New Delhi, offering audiences an immersive visual experience that bridges diverse artistic voices under one roof.

Curated by Aakshat Sinha and co-curated by Harmandeep Keerti, Sapiens is a thoughtful curatorial intent – to explore the multi-layered ways in which humans perceive, feel, and interact with the world. The exhibition brings forward artistic languages that are deeply rooted in personal journeys, regional identities, and socio-cultural reflection. Through figurative, semi-abstract, and abstract expressions using a range of media – acrylics, oils, watercolours, mixed media and experimental forms the showcase emphasises individuality while unravelling the shared human condition.

Bringing together a formidable line-up of artists, with Sapiens, IndiGalleria marks its renewed and strengthened commitment to creating meaningful, physical art engagements in India, following its celebrated digital and international showcases. The participating artists include Ananda Moy Banerji (Delhi), G. C. Jena (Bhubaneswar), Late Prabir Roy (Kolkata), Ram Bali Prajapati (Delhi-NCR), Tirthankar Biswas (Delhi), Anamika S (Delhi), Ashis Mondal (Kolkata), Ashok Hinge (Mumbai), Debasis Das (Kolkata), Girish Adannavar (Belgaum, Karnataka), Mohammed Suleman (Samastipur, Bihar), Pradip Kumar Sikdar (Singapore), Rahul Mhetre (Mumbai), Ramesh Gujar (Pune), Reena Singh (Delhi), Sadaf Beg Khan (Delhi-NCR), and Vijaylaxmi Deepak Mer (Mumbai). Together, their works weave a vibrant, collective narrative that celebrates introspection, memory, identity, and the evolving spirit of contemporary India.

Shashank Maurya, Founder, IndiGalleria said, “With Sapiens, we reaffirm our core belief that art must be accessible, thoughtful, and transformative. This exhibition is both a celebration of the artists we represent and a reflection of our mission to bring mindful, original art closer to people. I am grateful to every artist and collaborator whose trust and creative energy have made this showcase possible.”

On the occasion, Curator Aakshat Sinha said, “My role here is to create a frame, one that allows these narratives to breathe, intersect, and resonate. Curating, for me, is about listening deeply, connecting threads, and allowing the artists’ voices to guide the viewer’s journey.” He further added, “This exhibition is an invitation: to pause, reflect, and discover the many ways art mirrors our shared existence.”

The exhibition also marks an important milestone in IndiGalleria’s journey as it expands its physical footprint across India. Building upon years of nurturing an online art ecosystem and participating in global platforms, IndiGalleria now aims to host a series of on-ground exhibitions, artist showcases, and cultural collaborations across galleries, art fairs, and public spaces nationwide.