Vizag Hosts First Drag Show on April 10th

This year, Hyderabad is hosting "Vizag's first-ever drag show," starring three local drag artists and one visiting drag queen. They are making history in creating drag in the land of culture. Vizag, a city of industries colors and spaces, is all set to witness its first drag show.

The event is organized by Nestam founded by Shiva and the team in collaboration with Whiz of Vizag and Dragvanti. The city's upcoming cafe "Zero the retro cafe" is hosting us for the day breaking the ice ceiling to be the first inclusive cafe in the city to open doors for a drag show. the event is scheduled from 4 pm to 6 pm on Sunday, April 10th. The event is also supported by Dragvanti, India's first every exclusive drag space. The event has a lineup of 5 performances. The show-stopping numbers will be performed by Patruni Sastry, India's first Tranimal out pansexual drag queen from Hyderabad, followed by Miss Maggie, Shanaya, and Shamna, who are Andra's first trans drag artists.

This event will mark a stepping stone to celebrating queer inclusivity in the city by opening doors to empower many queer artists and groups to showcase their talent and take the community forward.