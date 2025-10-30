TUKA MHANE KAHE KABIRA Comes to Kamani Auditorium

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pancham Nishad Creatives will present “Tuka Mhane Kahe Kabira”, a unique evening of devotional and spiritual music celebrating the timeless philosophies of Sant Tukaram and Sant Kabir. The concert will be held on Thursday, November 6th, 2025, from 6:00 PM onwards at Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, New Delhi.

Though separated by centuries, regions, and languages, Sant Tukaram and Sant Kabir are united in essence — one expressing devotion through Lord Vithoba (Saguna Bhakti), and the other immersed in the formless divine (Nirguna Bhakti). Tukaram's Abhangas embody heartfelt surrender, while Kabir's verses illuminate eternal truths with simplicity and power. Despite their humble origins — Tukaram as a trader and Kabir as a weaver — both transformed ordinary life into a profound path toward the divine.



In this musical dialogue, Ranjani–Gayatri will present the soulful Abhangwani of Sant Tukaram, while Bhuvanesh Komkali will render the contemplative Kabirwani. Together, they will weave two timeless voices into one transcendent conversation through music.



The evening will also feature narration by Dr. Dhanashree Lele, who will guide the audience through the philosophical essence of both saints with insightful commentary in Hindi. Supporting artistes include Mandar Puranik (Tabla), Dnyaneshwar Sonawane (Harmonium), Krushna Salunke (Pakhawaj) and Anurodh Jain (Additional Rhythms).

“It is a refreshing experience to be part of this novel concept that presents the compositions of two great saints of Bharat — Tukaram and Kabir. As the concert alternates between Tukaram's Sagun Bhakti and Kabir's Nirguni Bhajans, the differing perspectives illuminate a shared spiritual quest. When we sing Tukaram's Abhangas, it is not merely performance — it is surrender, upliftment, and an experience of the divine,” — Ranjani–Gayatri.

“Kabir's poetry exposes truth with fearless clarity. His words challenge, awaken, and liberate. To present Kabirwani on such a stage is both a responsibility and a joy,” — Bhuvanesh Komkali.

“Kabir and Tukaram may differ in language, geography, and bhakti traditions, but their core message is one — the eternal search for truth. Through ‘Tuka Mhane Kahe Kabira,' we aim to weave their voices into a single musical dialogue, enriched by Dr. Dhanashree Lele's insightful narration,” — Shashi Vyas, Founder-Director, Pancham Nishad Creative's.