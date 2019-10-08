THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Extends Dubai Opera Run

Due to overwhelming demand, 5 extra shows have been added for The Phantom of the Opera in Dubai. The show now plays through November 9th!

The Phantom of the Opera is presented in Dubai by Broadway Entertainment Group in association with Dubai Opera. For more information, visit ThePhantomOfTheOpera.com.

The Phantom of the Opera is the longest-running show in Broadway history. Over 140 million people have seen the musical in 37 countries and 172 cities in 16 languages. The production is currently running in London, New York, Budapest, and on tour in the US.

With 130 cast, crew and orchestra members, jaw-dropping scenery, breath-taking special effects and more than 230 costumes by the late international designer late Maria Björnson, The Phantom of the Opera contains some of Andrew Lloyd Webber's most famous and stirring music, including 'The Phantom of the Opera,' 'Think of Me,' and 'Music of the Night.' The original cast recording, with over 40 million copies sold worldwide, is the best-selling cast recording of all time.

Based on the classic novel Le Fantome de L'Opera by Gaston Leroux, The Phantom of the Opera tells the tale of a musical genius known only as the Phantom who inhabits the depths of the magnificent Paris Opera House. Mesmerised by the talent and beauty of a young soprano, Christine Daae, the Phantom falls fiercely in love with her. Unaware of Christine's love for another, the Phantom's obsession sets the scene for a dramatic turn of events where unrequited love, jealousy and passions collide.





