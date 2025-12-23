KANEZEE to Return to Mumbai in January Following Successful Initial Run

🎭 NEW! India Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for India & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The new Broadway-style musical Kaneez will return to Mumbai in January following a successful initial run in November, producers have announced.

Set in 1920s India, Kaneez tells the story of a forbidden romance between a Hindu pandit and a Muslim tawaif, exploring themes of love, faith, and social division. The production combines scripted drama with live music and choreographed dance, presenting the story in a theatrical musical format.

Directed and designed by Randhir Ranjan Roy, the production has drawn steady crowds at the NCPA. The musical is written by Rakesh Joshi and directed by Randhir Ranjan Roy, with production by Panache Media. The cast includes Sidharth Nigam, Vishal Pandey, Kirti Killedar, Samikssa Bhatnagar, Mita Vashisht, and Deep Raj Rana.

Performances are staged in Hindi and are recommended for audiences aged 10 and above.