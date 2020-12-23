Student Academy Award Winner - BITTU Is Based On An Infamous School Poisoning In India

In 2013, at least 23 students died, and dozens more fell ill at a primary school in India after eating lunch contaminated with pesticide. The incident was a moment of mundane carelessness that resulted in horrific consequences. Karishma Dev Dube's BITTU was shot in the foothills of the Himalayas and is based on this tragic event. This important film recently won a Student Academy Award.

A close friendship between two girls is eclipsed by an accidental poisoning at school. Indian Writer/Director Karishma Dev Dube is based in New York. Born and raised in New Delhi, Karishma came to the states to attend the Graduate Film Program at NYU where she received the Dean's Fellowship. Her first film DEVI premiered at BFI London Film Festival before playing 56 international film festivals including Edinburgh Film Festival, Frameline, LA Film Festival, and Outfest LA where it won the Grand Jury Prize for Best Short Film. Her work has been featured on the Advocate, BBC World, The Wrap's Shortlist. Her latest short film had its North American premiere at Telluride Film Festival.

Mary Evangelista (Pronouns: They/Them) is an LA based Director, Cinematographer, and Producer. Mary received an MFA from NYU Tisch School of the Arts for Writing and Directing. Their award winning film, FRAN THIS SUMMER, premiered at Sundance Film Festival in 2019. Mary is a co-creator of WATER MELTS, a Tribeca Film Institute and Google Daydream supported VR rom-com which premiered at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival. In 2019, Mary completed the Project Involve Fellowship with Film Independent where they directed the short film LA GLORIA. Mary's debut feature film, BURNING WELL, is currently in development and was part of the Sundance Talent Forum 2019 and awarded a Tribeca All Access grant in 2020.

The stunning cinematography was created by Shreya Dev Dube, Her feature length film called CAT STICKS, premiered at Slamdance and won the Grand jury prize at Mammoth Lake film festival. BBC1 premiered A SUITABLE BOY, directed by Mira Nair. Shreya operated the camera for Declan Quinn on the series. She is currently shooting an untitled Netflix feature film for AK Pictures in India.

BITTU can soon be seen at THE MOSAIC INTERNATIONAL SOUTH ASIAN FILM FESTIVAL (CANADA).