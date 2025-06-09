Bazm-e-Aam: An Evening Celebrating the Mango Set For This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Prepare for an unforgettable evening as Kashkol Collective presents "Bazm-e-Aam: An Evening Celebrating the Mango" comes to life on June 14, 2025, from 7:00 PM onwards, at the Fountain Lawn of the India International Centre. This event isn't just about a seasonal fruit; it's a vibrant celebration of the mango as a cultural metaphor, a sensory memory, and a symbol of joy deeply embedded in India's shared imagination.

This one-of-a-kind evening promises a richly textured experience, weaving together the arts of storytelling, music, engaging conversation, and exquisite cuisine. Through the captivating presence of the mango, attendees will rediscover the poetry of summer, savor the taste of heritage, and immerse themselves in the comforting sound of nostalgia.

“In every home, the mango arrives not merely as fruit, but as memory — nostalgia wrapped in stories of elders known for their love of its flavor.”Bazm-e-Aam is our way of coming together to celebrate those memories — sweet, tangy, timeless.” – Ambreen Shah.

Across the Indian subcontinent, mangoes transcend borders and politics, sparking affection, playful rivalry, and cultural exchange. From the juicy Sindhri to the aromatic Dussehri, the fibrous Langra to the creamy Alphonso, everyone has a favorite, and every region proudly claims the "best" mango. It's in these fond debates, shared cravings, and the inherited rituals of slicing, pickling, and juicing that we find a common language – one that binds us across kitchens, memories, and generations.

