The Hobby Center Launches Open Call for 2026-27 Residency

The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts has shifted its timeline earlier to apply for participation in the Houston is Inspired initiative to better serve artists and arts organizations across Houston.

Launched in 2023-2024, Houston is Inspired is a signature Hobby Center program that celebrates and amplifies the work of local artists and organizations through week-long residencies, offering access to the Hobby Center’s premier spaces, professional production support, and marketing resources.

The first two seasons featured curated partnerships, but with the introduction of an open application process earlier this year for the 2025-2026 Season, the Hobby Center took another meaningful step toward creating equitable access to Hobby Center partnerships and representing the full scope of Houston’s arts community.

“We recognize that time is one of the most valuable resources for artists and organizations as they plan their seasons and deepen their creative work,” said Deborah Lugo, Vice President of Programming and Education at the Hobby Center. “That’s why we’ve moved the Houston Is Inspired Open Call timeline earlier for the 2026-2027 Season—to ensure we can select artists sooner and provide more meaningful time for collaboration, planning, and engagement throughout the residency.”

The initiative is designed to spotlight Houston’s vibrant creative landscape, supporting authentic work that reflects the city’s rich cultural diversity. Selected artists and organizations for the 2026-27 Season will receive comprehensive production, administrative and promotional support including a $20,000 stipend to help fund the creation and development of their performance, five days of full access to Zilkha Hall comprised of stage, dressing rooms, technical equipment, and production staff for rehearsals, tech and final performance as well as a marketing investment from the Hobby Center and project-specific promotional plan created and executed in partnership with the artist/organization.

Each week-long residency is valued at over $60,000 in support of the project.

Applicants must be a Houston-based performing artist or organization and demonstrate readiness to present a 90–120-minute performance in Zilkha Hall.

The Hobby Center invites all eligible arts organizations and artists based in Greater Houston to apply. To learn more about program eligibility and the application process, visit TheHobbyCenter.org.