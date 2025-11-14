Photos/Video: A CHRISTMAS CAROL At Alley Theatre- First Look!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Houston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Houston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Alley Theatre has released the first production photos and video highlights for its return engagement of A Christmas Carol, now back as part of the company’s annual holiday programming.

Originally adapted and directed by Rob Melrose, the 2025 remount is directed by Alley Artistic Associate Amber D. Gray, who returns following her 2024 staging. Resident Acting Company member David Rainey appears once again as Ebenezer Scrooge, marking his ninth year in the role.

The production presents Charles Dickens’s story with Victorian-era costumes, large-scale scenic elements, dance sequences, and a cappella arrangements of traditional carols. The staging reflects the Alley’s long-running December tradition and continues to be part of the company’s seasonal repertory.

Artistic Director Rob Melrose said, “To create a new production of A Christmas Carol from scratch is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I was so honored to shape the Alley’s new adaptation of this beloved classic. This year, I’m happy once again to hand over the reins for remounting the show to Alley Theatre’s Artistic Associate Amber D. Gray. She did a lovely job remounting it last year.”

Managing Director Jennifer Bielstein added, “It feels especially meaningful that my first production at the Alley is A Christmas Carol, a beloved tradition that has brought Houston families and friends together since 1989. Sharing this annual celebration is a wonderful way to begin my journey here. The Alley is a place where artistry and community meet, and A Christmas Carol captures that spirit beautifully. From the dedication of our incredible artists, staff, and crew, to the joy it sparks in our audiences, this story embodies the heart of the holidays: generosity, connection, and hope.”

The cast includes Alley’s Resident Acting Company members Elizabeth Bunch as The Ghost of Christmas Past, Michelle Elaine as Mrs. Fezziwig, Dylan Godwin as Bob Cratchit, Chris Hutchison as Marley, Melissa Molano as Belle, David Rainey as Ebenezer Scrooge, and Christopher Salazar as Fred. Additional cast members include Shawn Hamilton as The Ghost of Christmas Present, Julia Krohn as Mrs. Cratchit, Derrick Moore as Young Adult Scrooge, Luis Quintero as The Ghost of Christmas Future, Todd Waite as Mr. Fezziwig, and ensemble members John Ryan Del Bosque, Alric Davis, Raven Justine Troup, Jeremy Gee, Adam Gibbs, Brittany Halen, Brandon Hearnsberger, and Amanda Martinez, with understudies Orlando Arriaga, Brock Hatton, Jessica Tanner, Daniel Regojo, and Alexandra Szeto-Joe.

The creative team includes Christopher Windom (Choreography), Michael Locher (Scenic Design), Raquel Barreto (Costume Design), Cat Tate Starmer (Lighting Design), Cliff Caruthers (Sound Design), Afsaneh Aayani (Puppet Design), John L. Cornelius II (Original Arrangements), Gregory D. McDaniel (Music Director), Adam Noble (Fight Director & Intimacy Specialist), Molly Wetzel (Dialect Coach), Cesar Jaquez (Assistant Director), Nia Sciarretta (Stage Manager), and Assistant Stage Managers Brandon Clark and Madolyn Friedman-Logue.

Photo Credit: Melissa Taylor

David Rainey

Chris Hutchison

The Cast of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Elizabeth Bunch and David Rainey

The Cast of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Shawn Hamilton and David Rainey

The Cast of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

The Cast of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

The Cast of A CHRISTMAS CAROL