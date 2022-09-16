Performing Arts Houston Presents Comedian Tom Papa

Performing Arts Houston presents stand-up comedian Tom Papa for a one-night-only engagement at the Wortham Center's Cullen Theater, on October 7, 2022, at 7:30 pm. Best known as a comedian, Papa has found success as an author, in film, TV, and public radio, as well as on the live stage. The evening features a post-show book signing for all ticket holders. Tickets for An Evening with Tom Papa start at $46, at performingartshouston.org/tompapa.

In Tom Papa's latest hour-long Netflix Original stand-up special, Tom Papa: You're Doing Great!, he explored topics like body image, social media, pets, and the "old days" in his signature observational style. His other critically acclaimed comedy specials include Human Mule, Freaked Out and Tom Papa Live in New York City, two of which were directed by Rob Zombie.

Papa's first book, Your Dad Stole My Rake: And Other Family Dilemmas and his latest release, You're Doing Great! - And Other Reasons To Stay Alive, both released by St. Martin's Press, made "Summer Must Read" lists from publications including Parade Magazine and The New York Post. Papa is also a contributing writer to the New Yorker.

A regular performer on Live From Here with Chris Thile, Papa has reached 2.6 million listeners with his segment Out in America. Many will recognize him as a regular guest, and guest host, of NPR's Wait, Wait Don't Tell Me. Performing Arts Houston audiences will remember Chris Thile's spectacular performance at the Wortham Theater last season.

The tour An Evening with Tom Papa includes stops throughout north America including Hawaii, Chicago, Boston, San Antonio, and Dallas.

For over 55 years, Performing Arts Houston has connected audiences with exceptional artists through diverse performances and learning experiences throughout Houston communities and schools. We welcome all to ignite and cultivate passion for the performing arts and explore the vast landscape of artistic expression to discover new understanding about ourselves, create community, inspire dialogue, and enrich our world. More at performingartshouston.org.

Tickets start at $46. Tickets can be purchased through the Performing Arts Houston website at performingartshouston.org or by calling our box office at (713)-227-4772.