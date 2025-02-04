Houston Grand Opera To Present Free Programming For Students During Spring Break

Company to share music, stories, and enriching activities with families.
Houston Grand Opera has announced plans to present a week of free arts programming for students in grades Pre-K-2 to enjoy. During Spring Break, from March 8 to 15, 2025, families are invited to join company teaching artists in spaces including Levy Park in the Upper Kirby District, Lynn Wyatt Square in the Downtown Theater District, the Alief Community Center in Alief, and Rodeo Houston at NRG Park.
The company will be offering several types of programs as part of this initiative. Sing! Move! Play! celebrates opera's greatest hits through action-packed workshops filled with singing, rhythmic movement, and creative play, while sharing music from classic operas. Storybook Opera brings children's books to life through song as HGO teaching artists present an engaging and enjoyable introduction to opera for students. Opera to Go! brings fully-staged, high-energy, 45-minute operas to spaces throughout the city.
Saturday, March 8
Monday, March 10
Tuesday, March 11
Wednesday, March 12
Thursday, March 13
Friday, March 14
Saturday, March 15
Storybook Opera has been made possible in part by a major grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities: Democracy demands wisdom.
For more information, visit HGO.org/Community.
Videos