Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards
DRUNK SHAKESPEARE to Open in Houston in January

DRUNK SHAKESPEARE to Open in Houston in January

Drunk Shakespeare currently plays to sold-out houses in New York City, Chicago, Washington D.C., and Phoenix.

Dec. 29, 2022  

The Houston production of the "smashed" hit comedy, Drunk Shakespeare, will open at The Emerald Theatre (located at 412 Travis St.) on Thursday, January 12th, 2023 for a limited run through April 29th.

Directed by Hudson and Lisa Klages, Drunk Shakespeare begins with one actor drinking five shots of liquor before attempting to lead the cast through a Shakespeare play in under 90 minutes. Drunk Shakespeare currently plays to sold-out houses in New York City, Chicago, Washington D.C., and Phoenix and is excited to develop the newest evolution of the production with a distinctive Houston flavor featuring only local performers and cultivating some show material specific to the area.

The show will be performed at The Emerald Theatre, a brand new performance venue at One Market Square steps away from Market Square Park, Jones Hall, Wortham Theater Center and the Alley Theatre in the heart of the vibrant Downtown District. Constructed in collaboration with Rivers Barden Architecture, The Emerald is custom-designed for the immersive Drunk Shakesperience featuring a library speakeasy with 15,000 books and craft cocktails served throughout the performance.

The Drunk Shakespeare Society has been meeting, drinking and performing Shakespeare for over a thousand nights ... and over a thousand liters of liquor. This talented troupe of rotating members loves sharing the epic poetry of William Shakespeare, but you don't need to know a lick of it to enjoy yourself. Pop culture references, improvisation, audience games, a wealth of surprises and liberal departures from the text (with outrageous consequences) make this accessible for anyone who likes a good time. Every night is different and truly anything can happen.

The show will open with performances on Thursdays at 7:30pm and Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm. Only ages 21+ are admitted. Tickets are $39 for balcony seating, $59 for mezzanine seating, and $79 for stage-side seats which get you closer to the action. Gift certificates are now available!

A single luxury experience is available for $500 which allows you to be Queen or King of the evening, including a throne and crown for two, a bottle of Moet & Chandon champagne, caviar, hand-crafted chocolates, and most importantly, decision-making powers during the show... If nobody reserves the Royal treatment beforehand, it is auctioned off to the highest bidder at the start of the evening.

For more information and tickets visit DrunkShakespeare.com.



BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards; Alley Theatre Leads F Photo
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards; Alley Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The final standings have been announced as of Tuesday, December 27th for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
Vincent Victoria Presents to Screen THE COLORED FOLKS GOODTIME HOUR on New Years Eve Photo
Vincent Victoria Presents to Screen THE COLORED FOLKS GOODTIME HOUR on New Year's Eve
Award-winning theater company Vincent Victoria Presents will have a special encore screening of their new film The Colored Folks Goodtime Hour on New Year's Eve.
Interview: Chris Hutchinson, Michelle Elaine, Shawn Hamilton, John Ryan Del Bosque, Brock Photo
Interview: Chris Hutchinson, Michelle Elaine, Shawn Hamilton, John Ryan Del Bosque, Brock Hatton of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Alley Theatre
Having Holiday performer guilt? Well you aren't alone! Come read how a few A Christmas Carol cast members manage cooking, shopping and performing in their tiny big show!
Photos: Broadway & Opera Star NKenge Dazzles With Houston Symphony In A VERY MERRY POP Photo
Photos: Broadway & Opera Star N'Kenge Dazzles With Houston Symphony In A VERY MERRY POPS
Back by popular demand, Broadway star N'Kenge made her joyous return to the Houston Symphony as featured guest artist for A Very Merry Pops, a three-night holiday concert series, led by Principal Pops Conductor Michael Krajewski. The series took place from December 15-18, 2022 at The Jesse H. Jones Hall for the Performing Arts in Houston. See photos from the concert.

More Hot Stories For You


Vincent Victoria Presents to Screen THE COLORED FOLKS GOODTIME HOUR on New Year's EveVincent Victoria Presents to Screen THE COLORED FOLKS GOODTIME HOUR on New Year's Eve
December 24, 2022

Award-winning theater company Vincent Victoria Presents will have a special encore screening of their new film The Colored Folks Goodtime Hour on New Year's Eve.
Classical Theatre Company Presents THE SCHOOL FOR SCANDALClassical Theatre Company Presents THE SCHOOL FOR SCANDAL
December 20, 2022

A 2016 winner of the prestigious National Theatre Company Grant Award by the American  Theatre Wing, Classical Theatre Company (CTC) is proud to continue its 2022-2023 15th Anniversary Mainstage Season of Laughs with the masterpiece comedy of manners,
THE SOUND INSIDE Announced At 4th Wall Theatre CompanyTHE SOUND INSIDE Announced At 4th Wall Theatre Company
December 20, 2022

Nominated for six Tony awards, including Best Play, THE SOUND INSIDE by Adam Rapp will make its Houston premiere at 4th Wall Theatre Company on January 20, 2023.  
Rec Room Arts Announces 2023 SeasonRec Room Arts Announces 2023 Season
December 16, 2022

Rec Room Arts (Artistic Director Matt Hune, Associate Artistic Director Sophia Watt, Managing Director Stefan Azizi) announced the line-up for Rec Room Arts' 2023 mainstage season of plays at their treasured downtown theater on 100 Jackson Street, with a broad slate of courageous local premieres and re-imagined classics.
Ars Lyrica Houston Hosts Gala At The Houston Museum Of Natural Science, February 4Ars Lyrica Houston Hosts Gala At The Houston Museum Of Natural Science, February 4
December 15, 2022

Ars Lyrica Houston's 2023 gala Gems, Charms, and Treasures will take place on Saturday, February 4th at 6:30 pm at the Houston Museum of Natural Science. This black tie event benefits Ars Lyrica Houston Opera Circle and its Baroque opera productions, and will raise vital support for Handel's opera Amadigi di Gaula, slated for May 2024. 
share