DRUNK SHAKESPEARE to Open in Houston in January

The Houston production of the "smashed" hit comedy, Drunk Shakespeare, will open at The Emerald Theatre (located at 412 Travis St.) on Thursday, January 12th, 2023 for a limited run through April 29th.

Directed by Hudson and Lisa Klages, Drunk Shakespeare begins with one actor drinking five shots of liquor before attempting to lead the cast through a Shakespeare play in under 90 minutes. Drunk Shakespeare currently plays to sold-out houses in New York City, Chicago, Washington D.C., and Phoenix and is excited to develop the newest evolution of the production with a distinctive Houston flavor featuring only local performers and cultivating some show material specific to the area.

The show will be performed at The Emerald Theatre, a brand new performance venue at One Market Square steps away from Market Square Park, Jones Hall, Wortham Theater Center and the Alley Theatre in the heart of the vibrant Downtown District. Constructed in collaboration with Rivers Barden Architecture, The Emerald is custom-designed for the immersive Drunk Shakesperience featuring a library speakeasy with 15,000 books and craft cocktails served throughout the performance.

The Drunk Shakespeare Society has been meeting, drinking and performing Shakespeare for over a thousand nights ... and over a thousand liters of liquor. This talented troupe of rotating members loves sharing the epic poetry of William Shakespeare, but you don't need to know a lick of it to enjoy yourself. Pop culture references, improvisation, audience games, a wealth of surprises and liberal departures from the text (with outrageous consequences) make this accessible for anyone who likes a good time. Every night is different and truly anything can happen.

The show will open with performances on Thursdays at 7:30pm and Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm. Only ages 21+ are admitted. Tickets are $39 for balcony seating, $59 for mezzanine seating, and $79 for stage-side seats which get you closer to the action. Gift certificates are now available!

A single luxury experience is available for $500 which allows you to be Queen or King of the evening, including a throne and crown for two, a bottle of Moet & Chandon champagne, caviar, hand-crafted chocolates, and most importantly, decision-making powers during the show... If nobody reserves the Royal treatment beforehand, it is auctioned off to the highest bidder at the start of the evening.

For more information and tickets visit DrunkShakespeare.com.