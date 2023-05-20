Ars Lyrica Houston and Express Children's Theatre to Present MARIA'S MAGICAL MUSIC ADVENTURE

Ars Lyrica Houston and Express Children's Theatre proudly present "Maria's Magical Music Adventure," a delightful musical play designed to captivate young audiences and inspire their love for classical music. Public performances will take place at Houston Metropolitan Dance Center on Saturday, May 27 at 2pm, Wednesday, May 31 at 1pm, and Saturday, June 3 at 2pm; and at Hermann Park's Miller Outdoor Theater on June 8 at 11am and October 19 at 11am.

"Maria's Magical Music Adventure," adapted from Emma Kent Wine's children's book of the same title, follows the journey of a young Latina girl named Maria as she and her hip-hop loving brother Carlos embark on a time-traveling trip back to 17th century Italy. Their tour guide is Allegra, a magical violinist who acts as Maria's musical fairy godmother. Maria meets composer Antonio Vivaldi who is currently in the process of composing his musical masterpiece "The Four Seasons." Aided by Vivaldi and Allegra, Maria and Carlos learn about the power of music and the importance of finding one's voice.

A talented cast of four multi-talented actors and violinists bring this story to life with a fusion of hilarious storytelling and live classical music, creating an entertaining, inspiring, and joyous experience for children and adults alike.

In addition to over 20 elementary school visits this spring, the play will be showcased through three ticketed performances ($12 each) at Houston Met Dance on May 27 at 2pm, May 31 at 1pm, and June 3 at 2pm. Free public performances of "Maria's Magical Music Adventure" will also be held at Hermann Park's Miller Outdoor Theater on June 8 at 11am and October 19 at 11am.

Saturday, May 27 at 2 PM, Houston Metropolitan Dance Center ($12)

Wednesday, May 31 at 1 PM, Houston Metropolitan Dance Center ($12)

Saturday, June 3 at 2 PM, Houston Metropolitan Dance Center ($12)

Thursday, June 8 at 11 AM, Miller Outdoor Theater (free)

Thursday, October 19 at 11AM, Miller Outdoor Theatre (free)

For more information, please visit the Ars Lyrica Houston outreach page: https://www.arslyricahouston.org/outreach

For ticket purchases to performances at Houston Metropolitan Dance Center, please visit the Eventbrite webpage: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/marias-magical-music-adventure-tickets-632432331127?aff=ebdsoporgprofile.

Written by Tim Fried-Fiori and Emma Kent Wine

Directed by Tim Fried-Fiori

Original music and arrangements by Emma Kent Wine

Cast:

Rachel Shukan as Maria

Darian West as Carlos

Violinist Coral Hernandez Longoria as Allegra

Violinist Andrés González as Antonio Vivaldi

About Express Children's Theatre

Express Children's Theatre is Houston's oldest and largest multicultural performing arts and education organization dedicated to children and families. Express Children's Theatre presents an average of 250 performances each season reaching over 75,000 children in venues throughout Texas. Express has been the proud recipient of two Austin Circle of Drama Awards, three B. Iden Payne awards for children's theatre, and a cover story in Stage Directions magazine. Express Theatre's Hilltop Festival for Children at Miller Outdoor Theatre every summer was named "Best Theatre Production for Children" by the Houston Press.

About Ars Lyrica Houston

Founded in 1998 by harpsichordist and conductor Matthew Dirst, Ars Lyrica Houston presents a diverse array of music in its original context while creating connections to contemporary life. Imaginative programming features neglected gems alongside familiar masterworks, and extracts the dramatic potential, emotional resonance, and expressive power of music. Its local subscription series, according to the Houston Chronicle, "sets the agenda" for early music in Houston. Ars Lyrica appears regularly at international festivals and conferences because of its distinctive focus, and its pioneering efforts in the field of authentic performance have won international acclaim.