World Premiere of LINE CIRCLE SPHERE Comes to Honolulu Theatre For Youth

Honolulu Theatre for Youth has announced the world premiere of Line Circle Sphere by Danica Rosengren in collaboration with Capitol Modern: The Hawaiʻi State Art Museum. The play was especially created for the budding artist in every keiki.

The show introduces children to the fundamentals of visual art and how these elements are found all around us. Two inquisitive characters explore the concepts of line, shape, form, texture, value, color, and space in a way that is joyful, relatable and most of all, memorable. Audiences will take with them a new understanding of how to appreciate paintings, photographs, sculpture and all forms of visual art, and children just may approach their crayon drawings with a different eye.

Danica Rosengren is the Arts Education Specialist at Capitol Modern: The Hawai‘i State Art Museum. She brings her background in both fine arts and theater to the creation of this piece.“In developing the show, we explored all the core elements of art: We encourage everyone to kilo—to observe— the world around you. Art is everywhere, and we hope this experience inspires you to create, whether through theatre, music, or visual art,” Rosengren said.

The performance also features dance music composed by HTY Resident Ensemble member, Jarren Amian, that encourages the audience to embody the art lessons; for example, “Make a dot with your nose! Make a dot with your toes!” HTY stalwart Hermenigildo "Junior" Tesoro is the second actor in the cast. Together, the two turn paintbrushes, pool noodles, silk scarves and ribbons into the most magical art experience your keiki has ever seen!

Line, Circle, Sphere! plays at Tenney Theatre on the grounds of Saint Andrew's Cathedral in downtown Honolulu on Saturday, October 11, 2025 at 10:30am and 4:00pm and Sunday, October 19, 2025 at 2:00pm.