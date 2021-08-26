WE EMERGE Will Stream Live From Late Night Theatre Co.

The University of Hawai'i at Mānoa student-run theatre company, Late Night Theatre Co., kicks off its 2021-22 season series with an original work entitled, We Emerge. This online production is a devised theatre performance comprised of collected personal and imagined stories, crafted by the students of UH Mānoa known as "The Collective." We Emerge centers on their exploration of the themes of resilience, endurance, adversity, hope, despair and joy during the time of Covid-19.

We Emerge is guided by MFA candidate and Late Night Theatre Co. Artistic Director Robert Torigoe who notes, "While many of us have been through very difficult times in the last year, this piece explores our humanity, hope, and imagination in dark times." He continues, "While building this theatrical experience, we ask the questions: How will we emerge from this pandemic as individuals and as a society? Can we build a better future for generations to come? What can we learn from the past?" We Emerge utilizes a range of storytelling models to convey and comment upon, "the unorthodox times we are living in," according to Torigoe. The Collective delivers stories of resilience and hope through various performance mediums and invites the viewer to imagine a better world alongside them.

Late Night Theatre Co. is a student-run and operated theatre company hosted by the UHM Dept. of Theatre + Dance. Their recently revised mission statement reads, "Late Night Theatre Co. strives to create relevant and innovative performance art-making by, for, and about UHM students that dismantles oppression, fosters skills in a pre-professional environment, and empowers local, national, and global communities."

Performances of We Emerge will be streaming on demand October 8-17. Projected run time is approximately 45 minutes. Pre-sale tickets are available at showtix4u.com/events/kennedytheatre starting four weeks prior to the performance date. Link for tickets and more information about We Emerge can be found on the show webpage at https://manoa.hawaii.edu/liveonstage/emerge.