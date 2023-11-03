Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards

Voting is open through December 31st.

By: Nov. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 2 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 4 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards

Voting is now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever - with over double the nominees over the previous year. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

Vote Now

See a mistake? Please let us know here.



RELATED STORIES

1
Maui Arts & Cultural Center to Present Marcia Morse & George Woollard Dual Exhibit Photo
Maui Arts & Cultural Center to Present Marcia Morse & George Woollard Dual Exhibits Beginning This Month

Maui Arts & Cultural Center will present Marcia Morse & George Woollard Dual exhibits in Schaefer International Gallery from Nov 14 through Dec 30.

2
Kumu Kahua Theatre And Bamboo Ridge Press Announce The November 2023 Prompt For Go Try Pla Photo
Kumu Kahua Theatre And Bamboo Ridge Press Announce The November 2023 Prompt For Go Try PlayWrite

Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press have announced the November 2023 prompt for Go Try PlayWrite.

3
Kumu Kahua Theatre Invites Audiences To Experience Six New Season Plays With One Special S Photo
Kumu Kahua Theatre Invites Audiences To Experience Six New Season Plays With One Special Subscription - In Time For The Holiday Season!

Experience six new season plays with one special subscription from Kumu Kahua Theatre. Enjoy significant savings and immerse yourself in a diverse lineup of productions. Perfect for the holiday season. Offer available until December 3rd.

4
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards Photo
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards

Voting is now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

From This Author - BWW Awards

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Louisville AwardsVoting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Hawaii AwardsVoting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Calgary AwardsVoting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Calgary Awards
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Buffalo AwardsVoting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards

Videos

WICKED Alumni Come Out to Celebrate 20 Years of Green (and Pink) Video
WICKED Alumni Come Out to Celebrate 20 Years of Green (and Pink)
Watch the Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Perform Unplugged 'Child of the Philippines' Video
Watch the Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Perform Unplugged 'Child of the Philippines'
Exclusive: Original FOOTLOOSE Cast Cuts Loose to Celebrate 25 Years Video
Exclusive: Original FOOTLOOSE Cast Cuts Loose to Celebrate 25 Years
View all Videos

Hawaii SHOWS
My Fair Lady in Hawaii My Fair Lady
Diamond Head Theatre (12/01-12/17)
BFA/MFA Dance Concert in Hawaii BFA/MFA Dance Concert
UHM Kennedy Theatre (3/06-3/10)
Aloha Ha Comedy Club in Hawaii Aloha Ha Comedy Club
Aloha Ha Comedy Club (8/08-12/31)PHOTOS VIDEOS
Glitter in the Paʻakai in Hawaii Glitter in the Paʻakai
UHM Kennedy Theatre (2/07-2/11)
Raise Your Voice in Hawaii Raise Your Voice
Maui OnStage (11/09-11/12)
House of Magic - Family Friendly Comedy & Magic Show in Hawaii House of Magic - Family Friendly Comedy & Magic Show
Aloha Ha Comedy Club (1/27-12/31)PHOTOS VIDEOS
Optimizing for Voice Search: A Must for SEO in 2023 in Hawaii Optimizing for Voice Search: A Must for SEO in 2023
Optimizing for Voice Search (9/09-9/09)
The Maiden Benten and the Bandits of the White Waves in Hawaii The Maiden Benten and the Bandits of the White Waves
UHM Kennedy Theatre (4/19-4/28)
The Water Station in Hawaii The Water Station
UHM Kennedy Theatre (11/15-11/19)
Kahahawai/Massie and Aloha Attire in Hawaii Kahahawai/Massie and Aloha Attire
Paliku Theatre (11/10-11/19)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You