VIDEO: MVT Presents DADDY LONG LEGS Live Onstage and Streaming

Mānoa Valley Theatre continues its season with the Drama Desk Award winning musical Daddy Long Legs, by Paul Gordon and John Caird. Daddy Long Legs is based on the 1912 novel which inspired the 1955 movie starring Fred Astaire.

In this Cinderella story, a mysterious benefactor sends an orphan to college to become a writer, asking for only monthly letters in exchange. Not wanting to address letters to a "Mr. Smith," Jerusha Abbott dubs her patron "Daddy Long Legs" after seeing his elongated shadow. This musical narrative follows Jerusha as she navigates the new (to her) world of privilege, friendship, family, and love.

The show will be performed live on stage, with an audience, at Mānoa Valley Theatre July 1 - 11. Live performance show times are Thursday, July 1, Friday, July 2 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, July 3 at 3:00 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 8 at 7:30 p.m., Friday, July 9 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, July 10 at 3:00 and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m.

Live streaming performances are available on Friday, July 9 and Saturday, July 10 at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, July 11 at 3:00 p.m. Live onstage performance tickets: Adult- $40. Seniors and Military- $35, Youth (25 years old and younger) $22. Live streaming performances are $20. Minimum age 11 years. Call 988-6131 or purchase tickets online at manoavalleytheatre.com.