University of Hawaii Dance Students Announce Virtual Performance
University of Hawaii dance students will present Virtual Dance Performance I. Performances take place October 16, 17, and 18 at 6pm.
The program will be directed by Kara Jhalak Miller
This streamed online performance explores a new envisioning of creative process and choreography on a digital platform. It features exemplary undergraduate and graduate student choreography, performed by students in the UHM dance program, as well as Dance for the Camera films. The show will be remote-performed and streamed to online audience members.
TICKETS
Streaming Tickets | Special Streaming Discount
$15 Adult
$10 Discount Groups
(UH Faculty/Staff, Seniors, Military, Youth, Non-UHM Students)
$5 UHM Student with valid Fall 2020 UHM ID
CLICK HERE to purchase tickets.