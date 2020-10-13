Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

University of Hawaii Dance Students Announce Virtual Performance

Performances take place October 16, 17, and 18 at 6pm.

Oct. 13, 2020  

University of Hawaii dance students will present Virtual Dance Performance I. Performances take place October 16, 17, and 18 at 6pm.

The program will be directed by Kara Jhalak Miller

This streamed online performance explores a new envisioning of creative process and choreography on a digital platform. It features exemplary undergraduate and graduate student choreography, performed by students in the UHM dance program, as well as Dance for the Camera films. The show will be remote-performed and streamed to online audience members.

TICKETS

Streaming Tickets | Special Streaming Discount
$15 Adult
$10 Discount Groups
(UH Faculty/Staff, Seniors, Military, Youth, Non-UHM Students)
$5 UHM Student with valid Fall 2020 UHM ID

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets.


