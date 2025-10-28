UNCLE'S MOSTLY TRUE STORIES OF THE PHILIPPINES Comes to Honolulu Theatre For Youth

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Honolulu Theatre for Youth has announced the world premiere of a new play titled, Uncle's Mostly True Stories of the Philippines, written by Hermenigildo Tesoro, Jr. and the HTY Ensemble. The show is the third offering in HTY's 71st season.

You may think you know about Filipino culture. You may even know about the candle dance, halo-halo, malunggay, and the carabao. But you don't know Uncle's version of these stories, which he swears are true, mostly.

Longtime Honolulu Theatre for Youth Company Actor Hermenigildo Tesoro Jr., affectionately known to all as “Junior,” is the creator and star of this exuberant celebration of all things Filipino. This is a piece made with love from his family to all the families in Hawaiʻi.

Tesoro has been entertaining and educating Hawaii's children at HTY since 1996. Though he's helped devise dozens of plays with the company, this marks the first time that he is writing his own play. The piece is inspired by Junior's memories of his family, who always told wonderful stories about the family's Filipino heritage -- stories of valor and kindness, great adventures and magical experiences.

“This play is so special because Junior has had it in mind for years while he worked on other people's plays,” said HTY Artistic Director Eric Johnson. “We're so fortunate that he's willing to share these stories with us. It blends history and culture with so much creativity and fun. We know audiences are going to love this show.”

Tesoro is joined on stage by HTY Resident Ensemble member, Jarren Amian, who also brings stories from his Filipino heritage and helped Junior shape the play.

Uncle's Mostly True Stories of the Philippines plays at Honolulu Theatre for Youth at Tenney Theatre on the grounds of Saint Andrews Cathedral in downtown Honolulu on Saturday Nov. 8 at 4pm and Sundays Nov. 16 and 23 at 2pm.