HAWAI’I ISLAND & More Leads Hawaii's Fall 2025 Top Theatre Picks

New theatre seasons are upon us! Check out these fresh new productions heating up this fall across this islands, including some Halloween classics to satisfy your spooky side.

The Rocky Horror Show

MAUI- Iao Theatre, October 17-November 2

KAUA’I- KCC Performing Arts Center, October 24-25

This cult classic horror-musical comes to the stage on both Maui and Kaua’i this season, bringing B-movie thrills and high-energy rock ’n’ roll spectacle. Join Brad, Janet, Dr. Frank-N-Furter, Rocky, and all their ghoulish pals for a haunting evening of fun, seduction, and iconic hits like “Touch-A, Touch-A, Touch Me”, “Sweet Transvestite”, and—of course—“Time Warp”.

Young Frankenstein

HAWAI’I ISLAND- Kahilu Theatre, October 17-19

The spooky hits keep coming with Waimea Community Theatre’s Young Frankenstein, based on the Mel Brooks hit film. Follow the story of Dr. Frankenstein’s grandson Frederick in a madcap adventure alongside the monstrous Igor and the seductive Inga, featuring the classic duet of “Puttin’ on the Ritz”!

Carrie: The Musical

HAWAI’I ISLAND- Aloha Theater, October 24-November 2

Witness the musical stage adaption of Stephen King’s chilling novel Carrie, about “an isolated teenage girl with telekinetic powers whose life is dominated by her fanatically religious mother and relentless bullying from her classmates.” Though the show was not initially a financial success on Broadway in 1988, it has since achieved cult status and is beloved by horror fans. If your tastes lean more dramatic than camp, this is the show to see. Grab your prom date, and try not to slip on the pig blood!

Priscilla Queen of the Desert

O’AHU- Mānoa Valley Theatre, November 13-December 7

If horror isn’t your style at all, come see what’s cooking at MVT! Heartwarming, powerful, and utterly fabulous, Priscilla Queen of the Desert is the adventure of three Sydney drag queen friends on an epic roadtrip through the Australian outback aboard their bus, “Priscilla”. Featuring big heart, outrageous costumes, and dance hits like “It’s Raining Men,” “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” and “I Love The Nightlife”, this show is sure to be a smash hit!