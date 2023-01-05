Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The MACC Presents FRANKIE VALLI & THE FOUR SEASONS in Concert At The A&B Amphitheater, March 17

Tickets go on sale online only at 10:00 am to MACC members Friday, January 6 and to the general public Saturday, January 7. 

Jan. 05, 2023  
The Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents rock & roll legend Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons live in concert Friday, March 17 outdoors under the stars in the MACC's A&B Amphitheater and Yokouchi Pavilion. Gates open at 6:00 pm and the concert starts at 7:30 pm. Tickets go on sale online only at 10:00 am to MACC members Friday, January 6 and to the general public Saturday, January 7.

The original Jersey boy himself, Frankie Valli is a true American legend. His substantial career with The Four Seasons, as well as his solo success, has spawned countless hit singles. With memorable tunes like Sherry, Walk Like A Man, Big Girls Don't Cry, Rag Doll, December '63 - Oh What A Night, Can't Take My Eyes Off of You, and of course, Grease.

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons have sold over 100 million records worldwide. They continue to tour throughout the U.S. and abroad to packed houses receiving nightly standing ovations from devoted fans of multiple generations.

Valli's long-lasting career has led to the lasting success of the Broadway musical JERSEY BOYS, which chronicles Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons' incredible career and features all of their greatest hits.

Tickets are $85, $125, and a limited number of $195 Gold Circle seats plus applicable fees. Gold Circle ticket holders receive exclusive access to the Yokouchi Pavilion bars and restrooms. For this concert, there are no General Admission tickets. Tickets go on sale online only at 10:00am Friday, January 6 to MACC members and to the general public Saturday, January 7. To become a MACC member and receive advance purchase privileges among other benefits, patrons may log on to MauiArts.org/membership. MACC members at the 'Ohi'a Level and above qualify for advance ticket purchases.

All ticket sales are online only at MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10am - 4pm, by phone at 808-242-SHOW (7469) or email (boxoffice@mauiarts.org).

