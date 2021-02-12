Palace Theater Presents SONGS IN THE KEY OF LOVE

The Palace Theater will present Songs In The Key Of Love - A Virtual Valentine to Hilo. This is a romance-themed show celebrating Valentine's Day through music, comedy and dance! Tune in live on Sunday February 14th at 7:00pm HST.

Limited tickets for in-person attendance are also available for purchase. Purchase tickets at http://hilopalace.com/hpt_event_categories/concerts-events/.

This Hybrid concert event will be broadcast live for free, at-home viewing via hilopalace.com, in addition to hosting a socially-distanced live audience. A limited number of tickets are available for purchase, and COVID safety protocols will be strictly enforced on site, including temperature checks and hand sanitizer at the doors. Masks must be worn to attend the event. To accommodate proper social distancing between parties, only 1/5 of the theater's total capacity will be available for reserved seating.