Manoa Valley Theatre Features Devon Nekoba And James Mares On This Week's MVT Live

This week's episode of Manoa Valley Theatre's new live streaming video series called MVT Live, features two dynamic and creative entertainers. Viewers will have a front row seat and an exclusive behind the scenes look at the glamorous world of live theatre and performance. The stream will be posted on @manoavalleytheatre's Live Facebook stream. The host, Dylan Chace Lee, will chat with actor/radio host Devon Nekoba and actor/musician, composer and director James Mares. They'll talk about everything from their background in performing, favorite acting experiences and even a live performance by Mares.

Each live episode feature chats with favorite actors and directors from current and past productions at MVT in a casual, from-home streaming video format. Executive Director Kip Wilborn will join in with news from the theatre and talk about the exciting new season beginning in September, including six Hawaii premieres.

Devon Nekoba was last seen at MVT in Allegiance during our 50th season. He has also appeared in MVT's productions of Lisa Matsumoto's The Princess and the Iso Peanut, Happily Eva Afta and Once Upon One Noddah Time, In the Heights at Leeward Theatre as well as two shows for The Bright Foundation. He is also very proud that he played Froggie Kumata in Ed Sakamoto's Our Hearts Were Touched With Fire at UH Manoa and Skosh in Chibariyo! for Kumu Kahua because both plays were about the 442nd and 100th battalion. He also appeared in the film Go For Broke, which is also about the Purple Heart Battalion. On TV and in film, he has appeared as TSA Agent Myers on Hawaii 5-0, Randy Awaya in Parts of the Same Circle, George Hoshida in the documentary Voices Behind Barbed Wire, as well as being featured in Too Many Secrets, and Marvel's Inhumans TV series. You may also have seen Devon in chocolate macadamia nut commercials and emceeing various local events. Devon can be heard on the radio from 5am-10am on KUMU's Rise and Drive morning show.

James Mares is an actor, singer, music director and composer. He was seen onstage at Manoa Valley Theatre in Next to Normal and Spring Awakening. He also was a music director for MVT's productions of RENT, Peter and the Starcartcher and the Toxic Avenger, as well as co-music directed Godspell. James teaches private voice, piano and guitar lessons as well as produces online content via Youtube which highlights his talent as a singer and composer. He studied music composition at UH Manoa and the University of Maryland.

Manoa Valley Theatre continues its online streaming offerings by presenting, for a limited time, Lorenzo DeStefano's 2018 production of "SHIPMENT DAY," on MVT's Facebook page ( www.facebook.com/manoavalleytheatre) and YouTube Channel (https://www.youtube.com/user/manoavalleytheatre).

Amid COVID-19 concerns, MVT will continue to follow the lead of our city, state and federal elected officials as it implements strategies recommended by public health authorities and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and will be in touch with ticket holders with any performance changes. MVT will also post updates on its website at manoavalleytheatre.com/alerts.

Manoa Valley Theatre recognizes Season Benefactor Sponsors Alexander & Baldwin, Inc., Cades Schutte and the Cades Foundation, and D. Suehiro Electric, Inc. The Season Presenter Sponsors are the Honolulu Star-Advertiser and 'Iolani School. Season Sponsors are Bob & Corrine Taylor on behalf of Maui Divers Jewelry, the George Mason Fund of Hawaii Community Foundation and Jeffrey S. Portnoy in memory of Sandi Portnoy. The Season Supporting Sponsor is First Hawaiian Bank.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You