MVT Live Features Shannon Winpenny and Therese Olival

This week's episode of Manoa Valley Theatre's new live streaming video series called MVT Live, features two veteran Manoa Valley Theatre actors, Shannon Winpenny and Therese Olival. Viewers will have a front row seat and an exclusive behind the scenes look at the glamorous world of live theatre and performance. The stream will be posted on @manoavalleytheatre's Live Facebook stream. The host, Dylan Chace Lee, will chat with the actors about their craft, how they approach each role, their backgrounds in performing and some of their favorite acting experiences.

Each live episode feature chats with favorite actors and directors from current and past productions at MVT in a casual, from-home streaming video format. Executive Director Kip Wilborn will join in with news from the theatre and talk about the exciting new season, including four Hawaii premieres.

Shannon Winpenny performed in MVT's Studio Series productions of It's a Wonderful Life-A Live Radio Play, in MVT's Shear Madness, Baskerville, The Addams Family, Boeing Boeing and Young Frankenstein. Shannon received a Po'okela for Featured Female in a Musical for her work in DHT's Promises, Promises. A professionally trained and experienced improvisational theatre artist, Shannon's interest in improv theatre began in 1996 when she performed in MVT's Tony n' Tina's Wedding. She also directed its revival at MVT in 2011. She studied with Second City in Chicago. For the past four years, Shannon has been co-owner and artistic director of Honolulu's Laughtrack Theater Company. Her duties have included directing, producing and performing in the company's work. She has participated in improv festivals in Honolulu, Chicago, Toronto, Seattle, Chapel Hill, Los Angeles and New York City. She is one of the writers of the biannual Society of Professional Journalists' Gridiron show.

Therese Olival was last seen at MVT in The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time. Also at MVT she appeared in Baskerville, The Elephant Man, Boeing Boeing, Bloody Murder, Love Loss and What I Wore, Clybourne Park, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, In The Next Room or The Vibrator Play and Equus. Other theatre credits in Hawaii include the title character in The Heiress (leading actress Po'okela) and Outage at TAG; Mayella in To Kill A Mockingbird (featured actress Po'okela), Noises Off, The Mousetrap and The Fox on the Fairway at DHT; several plays at HPU including Time Stands Still (leading actress Po'okela); Eurydice at AWS; The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) and The Tempest at HMH and Wrestling Ernest Hemingway at Hawaii Theatre. She also recently appeared in the hit Netflix film The Wrong Missy. Therese is also a member of SAG/AFTRA.

Manoa Valley Theatre continues its online streaming offerings by presenting, for a limited time, Lorenzo DeStefano's 2018 production of "SHIPMENT DAY," on MVT's Facebook page ( www.facebook.com/manoavalleytheatre) and YouTube Channel (https://www.youtube.com/user/manoavalleytheatre).

Amid COVID-19 concerns, MVT will continue to follow the lead of our city, state and federal elected officials as it implements strategies recommended by public health authorities and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and will be in touch with ticket holders with any performance changes. MVT will also post updates on its website at manoavalleytheatre.com/alerts.

