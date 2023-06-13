Mendokusai comes to Kumu Kahua Theatre in August. Written by Eric Stack, performances run August 17 - September 17, 2023.

After losing his mother during the 2018 lava flow, Kūkunu has disconnected from culture and community, and taken refuge in a new marriage. However, his daughter’s dangerous position at the forefront of the TMT controversy forces him to intervene, setting in motion a series of events which not all will survive. Through this crisis, we learn that someone who is “broken” may not be able to love in an ordinary way; but may instead love in a most extraordinary way.

Performance Dates

Thursdays / Fridays / Saturdays at 7 p.m. HST

August 17, 18, 19, 24, 25, 26, 31 & September 1, 2, 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, 16

Sundays at 2 p.m. HST

August 20, 27 & September 3,10, 17

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Hawaii? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.