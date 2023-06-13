MENDOKUSAI Comes to Kumu Kahua Theatre in August

Performances run August 17 - September 17, 2023.

By: Jun. 13, 2023

Mendokusai comes to Kumu Kahua Theatre in August. Written by Eric Stack, performances run August 17 - September 17, 2023.

After losing his mother during the 2018 lava flow, Kūkunu has disconnected from culture and community, and taken refuge in a new marriage. However, his daughter’s dangerous position at the forefront of the TMT controversy forces him to intervene, setting in motion a series of events which not all will survive. Through this crisis, we learn that someone who is “broken” may not be able to love in an ordinary way; but may instead love in a most extraordinary way.

Performance Dates

Thursdays / Fridays / Saturdays at 7 p.m. HST
August 17, 18, 19, 24, 25, 26, 31 & September 1, 2, 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, 16

Sundays at 2 p.m. HST
August 20, 27 & September 3,10, 17


