MATILDA Will Be Performed at Kahilu Theatre Next Month

Matilda the Musical will be performed at Kahilu Theatre in August 2021, after being postponed from 2020 due to the pandemic.

Performances will run at the Hawaii venue August 6-8th.

This is the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny. With her astonishing wit, intelligence, and psychokinetic powers, Matilda becomes the school's saving grace.

Tickets will be available soon for the show. Learn more and stay up to date at www.kahilutheatre.org.