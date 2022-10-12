Late Night Theatre Co. Presents a Theatrical Exploration of Identity

The University of Hawai'i at Mānoa's Department of Theatre + Dance and Late Night Theatre Company are proud to present the collaboratively devised production of unspecified: a theatrical exploration of identity, facilitated by MFA candidate Nate Drackett. unspecified runs November 18-20 at 11:00 p.m. on Friday/Saturday and at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. It will be presented in the Earle Ernst Lab Theatre at UHM Kennedy Theatre.



This production explores gender, sexuality, race, mental health, and other forms of identity and how well-established labels and cultures sometimes fail in defining them fully. Drackett's MFA thesis production unspecified showcases aspects of identity that don't "fit" and lack "normal" definitions. "Many people today struggle with identity," shared Drackett, "and sometimes typical identity norms can be very limiting since they may fail to fully encompass who they are." In this production process, Drackett facilitates a diverse team of undergraduate and graduate students who are creating and will perform the final production based on their experiences not conforming to identity norms. Drackett hopes that this production "provides the audience as well as the actors with a space of reflection, empowerment, and a supportive community."



Many people today face oppression because of their identity, whether it's because of their race, gender, sexuality, mental health, etc. This production creates an opportunity to share the stories of people who face these struggles, opening up a conversation that brings awareness, and allowing people to discuss their stories and needs. The creators hope that unspecified can become a place to discuss important topics facing our communities and society today. This production also fosters an environment for audience members to learn more about different backgrounds and identities-including the non-traditional identity norms of others-and maybe more about themselves. Late Night Theatre Company's unspecified is an original performance inspired by true stories and experiences. The performance may contain mature themes and language.



EVENT:

unspecified



PRESENTED BY:

UHM's Late Night Theatre Co.



WHEN:

November 18-20, 2022

FRI/SAT 11:00 pm & SUN 7:30 pm



WHERE:

Earle Ernst Lab Theatre at Kennedy Theatre

1770 East-West Road, 96822



TICKET PRICES:

$10 Regular

$8 Senior, Military, UH Faculty/Staff

$5 UH Manoa Students (with Valid UHM ID)

Ticket prices include all service fees.



PURCHASE INFO:

Tickets go on sale at the Kennedy Theatre box office one hour prior to the performance.