​Kumu Kahua Theatre Readies A New Round Of “The Work” With The Hilarious Directing Challenge

Audiences are invited to get back to "The Work"-Kumu Kahua Theatre's hilarious head-to-head showdown between two directors, showcasing their craft in a fun, competitive format. Join emcee Jason Kanda, creator of "The Work," and directors Julia Gilman and Kristen Labiano for an evening of free, entertaining fun. In this raucous creative challenge-in front of the live audience-each director will be allowed a limited amount of time to stage the same unrehearsed scene from Hulihia by playwright Sorcha McCarrey, using the same actors. The audience gets to be the judge of who did it best!

Local creatives are also encouraged to work their writing muscles in the theatre's monthly Go Try PlayWrite contest. Hulihia was originally submitted to Kumu Kahua Theatre in response to a prior contest prompt, with new prompts released on the first day of each month. There's still time to submit an entry inspired by the May prompt: a group of people retaliating against a company's "woke" policy. Winners get $100, a subscription to Bamboo Ridge Press, and the priceless benefit of keeping the creative juices flowing. Entries due month-end.

· May 29 at 7 p.m.-"The Work" will be presented live on stage at Kumu Kahua Theatre, located at 46 Merchant Street in downtown Honolulu. While there is no charge for admission, seat reservations are recommended for this popular event. Call the box office at (808) 536-4441, or visit bit.ly/Hulihia to save a space!

· May 31 - Entries for the May Go Try PlayWrite prompt are due by the end of the month. To submit a script and learn more about the ongoing opportunities, visit www.kumukahua.org.

Kumu Kahua Theatre is a mask-friendly venue and encourages everyone's continued awareness and malama. While masks are no longer required, they are strongly recommended. The spirit of community safety is also reflected in the theater's dedicated security services provided during presentations.

