Kumu Kahua Theatre Offers Closed-Captioning For ALOHA FRY-DAY

In response to the access needs of their audiences, Kumu Kahua Theatre will offer a new option to view the final weekend of performances of Aloha Fry-Day by Hannah Ii-Epstein with closed-captions.

Aloha Fry-Day runs:Thursday, Friday & Saturday at 8 pm: January 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, 30, 2021Sundays at 2 pm: January 17, 24, 31, 2021

Closed-captioned viewing options will be provided Thursday, Friday & Saturday at 8 pm: January 28, 29, 30, 2021, and Sunday at 2 pm: January 31, 2021.

Regular performances of Aloha Fry-Day are performed live, the closed-captioning option is a previously recorded live performance. Patrons who have reserved tickets for the closing weekend will be able to select either the pre-recorded stream with closed-captioning or the live stream without closed-captioning at the time of the performance.