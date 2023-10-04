Kumu Kahua Theatre Hosts Playwriting Class Taught by Victoria Nalani Kneubuhl

This class will take place online, via zoom 6 Consecutive Saturdays October 28th- December 2,  9:30am - 12:30pm.

By: Oct. 04, 2023

Award winning playwright, Victoria Nalani Kneubuhl teaches via the Kumu Kahua Theatre virtual classroom.

Kumu Kahua Theatre STAGES (Supporting Theatre Arts - Guidance and Education Series) announces a new class for local playwrights. This free class is supported by the Kumu Kahua Theatre Board of Directors. Class size is limited to 12 students. Students will be admitted on a first come first served basis.


Student Requirements:

Must have internet connectivity as the class is going be conducted online using Zoom.
 
Course Description:

Learn the basic elements of playwriting and begin creating your own scripts.  This six-week course is for those are just beginning but could also be useful to those who want to sharpen their skills. As a participant, you will be asked to read two plays, complete writing exercises, participate in reading scripts out loud, join in discussions, and be present with energy and enthusiasm. There will be an emphasis on the technical aspects of playwriting in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere.



