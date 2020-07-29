Kumu Kahua Theatre Brings You The Conversion Of Kaahumanu

Victoria Nalani Kneubuhl's The Conversion of Ka'ahumanu was scheduled to open on March 19th. More than four months later, the production team has kept the show alive and the show will be presented on August 8th at 8 PM and August 9th at 2 PM.

The show will be presented digitally, live in a simple and straight-forward presentation that highlights Ms. Kneubuhl's writing and the skill of talented actors, Anette Arinix, Lelea'e "Buffy" Kahalepuna-Wong, Po'ai Lincoln, Annie Lokimaika'i Lipscomb, Julia Avilla LoPresti, and Kahano Ho, directed by Harry Wong III.

Current ticket-holders should contact the Kumu Kahua office to select preferred dates (officemanager@kumukahua.org or 536-4441).

All others note that there is no charge for this show, but Kumu Kahua respectfully asks the community to consider a minimum donation of $5 per person watching the show.



Once tickets are reserved, patrons will receive an email with further instructions. Prior to the performance, they'll receive a link to admit them to the show.

"This is not the way we expected it to be," says Managing Director Donna Blanchard, "but perhaps this story presented in this way will bring something new. Please join us and find out!"

This complex historical drama explores different perspectives on Hawaii's official adoption of Christianity.

When Lucy Thurston and Sybil Bingham arrive on the shores of Oahu in 1820, a year after Queen Ka'ahumanu overthrew the traditional Kapu system in ancient Hawaii, they immediately attempt their missionary task. Queen Kaahumanu, however, is more interested in their dresses than any new god and has no desire for any new religion. Sybil and Lucy persevere, and so begins the slow, gradual process of Ka'ahumanu's conversion. This complex historical drama explores different perspectives on Hawaii's official adoption of Christianity-from the caste system to notions of monogamy.

Hometowns of the cast of The Conversion of Ka'ahumanu

Anette Arinix, Honolulu, HI - Lelea'e "Buffy" Kahalepuna-Wong, Honolulu, HI - Pō'ai Lincoln, Waimea, HI - Anne Lokomaika'i Lipscomb, Hilo, HI - Julia Avilla LoPresti, Ewa Beach, HI - Kahana Ho, Honolulu, HI

Tickets for performances can be reserved with a credit card by calling 536-4441, or by visiting KumuKahua.org. The theatre box office is not open for in-person business at this time.

Kumu Kahua productions are supported in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) as part of the 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act of 2020, McInerny Foundation (Bank of Hawaii, Trustee); The State Foundation on Culture and the Arts, through appropriations from the Legislature of the State of Hawai`i, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser, ABC Stores, the Gloria Kosasa Gainsley Fund, PoiPlanet, Hawai`i Public Radio, The Kim Coco Fund for Justice of the Iwamoto Family Foundation, Edric Sakamoto, John Mazur and other foundations, businesses, and loyal patrons.

