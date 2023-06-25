Kumu Kahua Theatre Announces The Cast of MENDOKUSAI By Eric Stack

Kumu Kahua Theatre and production director Justina Mattos have announced the Mendokusai team.

The cast will include Thomas Chock as Kūkunu Waikahe, Denise-Aiko Chinen as Risa Waikahe, Deenie Tagudin as ʻĀpiki Collins, Sharon Garcia Doyle as Kam Mikihilina Waikahe, Alysia Kepaa as Ililani Waikahe, Justin Kuwamura as Laki Waikahe, Kevin Molina as Shinko, Kekoa Graham as Palai, and Jodi Kaopuiki Graham as Police Officer.

The production will be directed by Justina Mattos.

Mendokusai was written by Eric Stack and will be performed live at Kumu Kahua Theatre August 17- September 17, 2023

After losing his mother during the 2018 lava flow, Kūkunu has disconnected from culture and community, and taken refuge in a new marriage. However, his daughter's dangerous position at the forefront of the TMT controversy forces him to intervene, setting in motion a series of events which not all will survive. Through this crisis, we learn that someone who is “broken” may not be able to love in an ordinary way; but may instead love in a most extraordinary way.

Director Justina Mattos had this to say about the play, “I wanted to support this show

because it emerged from our online Keakalehua playreading group, where it received its

initial reading before winning the Hawaiʻi prize in the Kumu Kahua playwriting

competition, and eventually being selected for production. It makes me happy to help

support local playwrights in bringing their works to the stage.”

There will be a post-show discussion with members of the cast and crew following the performance on August 25, 2023.

Hometowns of the team of Mendokusai

Thomas Chock-Honolulu, - Denise-Aiko Chinen- Honolulu, - Deenie Tagudin Kam-Honolulu, - Sharon Garcia Doyle-Honolulu, - Alysia Kepaʻa-Nānākuli, - Justin Kawamura-Honolulu, - Kevin Molina-Waipahu, - Kekoa Graham-Honolulu, - Jodi Kaopuiki Graham-Honolulu

Tickets are available on our website Click Here

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Hawaii? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.