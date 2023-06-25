Kumu Kahua Theatre Announces The Cast of MENDOKUSAI By Eric Stack

The production runs August 17 through September 17, 2023.

By: Jun. 25, 2023

POPULAR

MENDOKUSAI Comes to Kumu Kahua Theatre in August Photo 1 MENDOKUSAI Comes to Kumu Kahua Theatre in August
​Kumu Kahua Theatre Readies New Season, Featuring Dynamic Premieres and the Return of an Photo 2 ​Kumu Kahua Theatre Readies New Season, Featuring Dynamic Premieres and the Return of an Epic Trilogy
Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Reveal the Winner of the May 2023 Go Try PlayWri Photo 3 Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Reveal the Winner of the May 2023 Go Try PlayWrite Contest
Diamond Head Theatre's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Opens July 21 Photo 4 Diamond Head Theatre's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Opens July 21

Kumu Kahua Theatre Announces The Cast of MENDOKUSAI By Eric Stack

Kumu Kahua Theatre and production director Justina Mattos have announced the Mendokusai team.

The cast will include Thomas Chock as Kūkunu Waikahe, Denise-Aiko Chinen as Risa Waikahe, Deenie Tagudin as ʻĀpiki Collins, Sharon Garcia Doyle as Kam Mikihilina Waikahe, Alysia Kepaa as Ililani Waikahe, Justin Kuwamura as Laki Waikahe, Kevin Molina as Shinko, Kekoa Graham as Palai, and Jodi Kaopuiki Graham as Police Officer.

The production will be directed by Justina Mattos.

Mendokusai was written by Eric Stack and will be performed live at Kumu Kahua Theatre August 17- September 17, 2023

After losing his mother during the 2018 lava flow, Kūkunu has disconnected from culture and community, and taken refuge in a new marriage. However, his daughter's dangerous position at the forefront of the TMT controversy forces him to intervene, setting in motion a series of events which not all will survive. Through this crisis, we learn that someone who is “broken” may not be able to love in an ordinary way; but may instead love in a most extraordinary way.

Director Justina Mattos had this to say about the play, “I wanted to support this show
because it emerged from our online Keakalehua playreading group, where it received its
initial reading before winning the Hawaiʻi prize in the Kumu Kahua playwriting
competition, and eventually being selected for production. It makes me happy to help
support local playwrights in bringing their works to the stage.” 

There will be a post-show discussion with members of the cast and crew following the performance on August 25, 2023.

Hometowns of the team of Mendokusai

Thomas Chock-Honolulu, - Denise-Aiko Chinen- Honolulu, - Deenie Tagudin Kam-Honolulu, - Sharon Garcia Doyle-Honolulu, - Alysia Kepaʻa-Nānākuli, - Justin Kawamura-Honolulu, - Kevin Molina-Waipahu, - Kekoa Graham-Honolulu, - Jodi Kaopuiki Graham-Honolulu

Tickets are available on our website Click Here 


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Hawaii? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



RELATED STORIES - Hawaii

1
​Kumu Kahua Theatre Readies New Season, Featuring Dynamic Premieres and the Return of an Photo
​Kumu Kahua Theatre Readies New Season, Featuring Dynamic Premieres and the Return of an Epic Trilogy

Kumu Kahua Theatre has announced its 53rd Season slate, debuting four new plays and bringing back a trilogy to wrap up the season with a twist.

2
Diamond Head Theatres BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Opens July 21 Photo
Diamond Head Theatre's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Opens July 21

Beauty and the Beast opens at Diamond Head Theatre on July 21 and runs through August 6 with the possibility of an extension.

3
Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Reveal the Winner of the May 2023 Go Try PlayWri Photo
Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Reveal the Winner of the May 2023 Go Try PlayWrite Contest

The May Go Try PlayWrite winner is John Wythe White for his piece Gun Shy.

4
MENDOKUSAI Comes to Kumu Kahua Theatre in August Photo
MENDOKUSAI Comes to Kumu Kahua Theatre in August

Mendokusai comes to Kumu Kahua Theatre in August. Written by Eric Stack, performances run August 17 - September 17, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: WICKED Dance Captain Lisa Finegold Shares How She Leads Every Project with Love Video Video: WICKED Dance Captain Lisa Finegold Shares How She Leads Every Project with Love
Get A First Look At The Jimmy Awards Opening Number! Video
Get A First Look At The Jimmy Awards Opening Number!
Rising Stars Return to Celebrate 15 Years of Broadway Sessions Video
Rising Stars Return to Celebrate 15 Years of Broadway Sessions
First Look at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at The Muny Video
First Look at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at The Muny
View all Videos

Hawaii SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rotterdam
TAG - The Actors' Group (7/27-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Aloha Ha Comedy Club
Aloha Ha Comedy Club (8/08-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beauty and the Beast
Diamond Head Theatre (7/21-8/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You