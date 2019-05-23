Kumu Kahua Theatre Announces 49th Season And New Signage

At 7:10 PM on Tuesday, May 21st, an unveiling and a champagne toast was held to celebrate the launch at Kumu Kahua Theatre.

Approximately 70 people gathered at the theatre at 7:10 PM and Artistic Director Harry Wong III announced the 49th season of plays, giving a short description of each. He also spoke about the theatre gearing up for its 50th season and the 2020 Festival of the Pacific in which the theatre hopes to showcase many of the 49th season shows.

Managing Director Donna Blanchard thanked the crowd for answering the vague invitation and offered a toast to the past, present and future of Kumu Kahua Theatre. At the moment glasses were raised, a light show began above them within the windows of the theatre. This new signage, sanctioned by Hawai'i's State Historic Preservation Division, includes a light show that will operate nightly throughout the year on the Merchant Street side of the building, which is located at the corner of Merchant and Bethel Streets, 46 Merchant Street.

The 49th season at Kumu Kahua Theatre:

Ua Pau (It is Finished, Over, Destroyed)

A World Premiere by Alani Apio

August 22 September 22, 2019

Many sides of the turmoil surrounding the Hawaiian Sovereignty movement are encapsulated in Stevie's family. This is the long-awaited third contemporary drama in Alani Apio's heartbreaking trilogy that includes Kamau and Kamau A'e.

Fa alavelave "The Interruption"

by Kiki Rivera

November 7 December 8, 2019

Kiki Rivera's contemporary comedy tackles a darkly taboo topic with humor in a queer Samoan context.

Way of a God

by Dennis Carroll with Hawaiian scenes translated by Tammy Haili opua Baker

January 16 February 16, 2020

Dennis Carroll's historical tragedy chronicles Cook's journey toward first contact, and catastrophe.

The Conversion of Ka ahumanu

by Victoria Nalani Kneubuhl

March 19 April 19, 2019

This complex historical drama explores different perspectives on Hawaii's official adoption of Christianity.

Blue

A World Premiere by Wil Kahele

May 21 June 21, 2019

Local buddies and an outsider find their own paths and a friendship filled with aloha in Wil Kahele's surprising and sentimental dramady.



The new signage and lighting were designed by Joshua Harms, Creative Director of Vision District.



