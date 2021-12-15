Kumu Kahua Theatre And Bamboo Ridge Press Announce The Winner Of The November 2021 Go Try PlayWrite Contest

The November Go Try PlayWrite winner is Lee Tonouchi for his play Da Haole Girl. The contest prompt was: A Thanksgiving situation. A 10 page (maximum) scene describing bringing your new significant other from the continental US to Thanksgiving with your local Hawai'i family.

Lee A. Tonouchi a.k.a. "Da Pidgin Guerrilla" stay one Pidgin playwright and author. His plays Gone Feeshing, Living Pidgin, Da Kine Space, Echoes of Dat Red Guitar, and UchinaAloha wuz produce by Kumu Kahua Theatre. HTY wen go do his youth play Three Year Swim Club. An'den da East West Players did da adult version which wuz one Los Angeles Times Critic's Choice Selection. His books include Da Word, Living Pidgin: Contemplations on Pidgin Culture, Da Kine Dictionary, Buss Laugh, Significant Moments in da Life of Oriental Faddah and Son, and Okinawan Princess: Da Legend of Hajichi Tattoos.

Each month Kumu Kahua Theatre co-sponsors this playwriting contest with Bamboo Ridge Press in their combined effort to nurture local playwrights and authors. All plays submitted are read by Kumu Kahua Theatre Artistic Director, Harry Wong III. The monthly Judges are theatre practitioners from the Hawaii theatre community.

Kumu Kahua Theatre is now accepting entries for theDecember 2021 Go Try PlayWrite Contest. The prompt for the month of December 2021 is: For some reason, it snows everywhere on the islands of Hawai'i for a single day. Write a scene arising from this snow day (10 page maximum).

Contest Rules: Each entrant must write a 5-page monologue and/or a 10-page scene based on monthly requirements. Each month a new prompt will be chosen by Kumu Kahua Theatre's Artistic Director. The prompt will be given on or by the 1st of the month and the due date will always be the last day of the month. All entries must be written in traditional play format; instructions on this format can be found here: https://www.dramatistsguild.com/script-formats courtesy of the Dramatists Guild.

There will be one winner each month. Scripts will be submitted to the judges anonymously. Winners will receive $20.00 and a subscription to Bamboo Ridge Press. Look for further future projects using scripts submitted for this contest - coming soon!