Kennedy Theatre Announces 58th Season

Kennedy Theatre's 58th production season comes "full circle." This season the mainstage opens and closes with a world premiere hana keaka (Hawaiian theatre) production, He Leo Aloha in October and Hoʻoilina in May.

In November, the largest dance concert of the season, Sphere, will feature new choreography by UH Dance Faculty and invited guest choreographers celebrating a wide range of dance genres and traditions. After ringing in the new year, Eddie Wen' Go: the Story of the Upside-Down Canoe, a Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA) production, will take the stage to tell the story of Eddie Aikau's heroism through the eyes of ocean creatures.

The Primetime Series features the culminating thesis works of MFA directors, dancers, choreographers, playwrights, and BFA dance candidates as well as experimental or chamber works directed by faculty. This year's Primetime Series opens in October with Interstellar Cinderella, an exciting TYA musical theatre production about staying determined and making your dreams come true. December features The Bitter Tears of Petra Von Kant, a masterful three woman play where class, gender, sexual power dynamics, manipulation, abuse, and debasement collide. February will celebrate the plays of popular pidgin-language playwright Edward Sakamoto in Hawai'i Nō Ka 'Oi: A Sakamoto Celebration a quintessential collection of selected scenes from his life's works. The Primetime Series finale is shared by a pair of student choreography dance concerts entitled Co-Motion, featuring two completely different programs of original dances on stage in late March.

Late Night Theatre Co., a student-run organization hosted by UHM's Department of Theatre + Dance, strives to create relevant and innovative performance art-marking by, for, and about UHM students that dismantles oppression, fosters skills in a pre-professional environment, and empowers local, national, and global communities. Budgets and technical elements are kept minimal in order to focus on students' acting and directing skills. Shows are presented at a student-friendly late-night hour.

At this time, the company plans to digitally stream fully-realized performances (sets, lights, costumes, audio design) from the stages of Kennedy Theatre to patrons for the Mainstage Season and Primetime Series shows. They anticipate that in-person audiences will not be possible during the fall semester but are hoping to be able to host limited audiences during the spring semester.

Kennedy Theatre continues to keep the best interests of students, patrons, colleagues, and the greater community in the forefront as they navigate the changing tides of the coronavirus pandemic; simultaneously planning optimistically while also preparing contingency plans. The production season is driven by a mission to create opportunities for artistic growth by providing professional-quality production experiences and opportunities for students.

Kennedy Theatre program and schedule are subject to change.

Learn more at manoa.hawaii.edu/liveonstage.