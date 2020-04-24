Kahilu Theatre Will Remain Closed Through August

According to westhawaiitoday.com, Kahilu Theatre has announced that it will remain closed to the public through August.

Executive Director Deb Goodwin and Artistic Director Chuck Gessert said the theater and its programs will be suspended through August 31. Their previously announced production of Matilda has been rescheduled to June 18-20, 2021.

The theater has been closed since March 14 due to the current health crisis.

For more information about the theatre, visit www.kahilutheatre.org.





