Island Insurance Buys The House At Kumu Kahua Theatre

The Island Insurance Foundation is sponsoring the production of Lee Cataluna's Aloha Attire at Kumu Kahua Theatre, allowing people around the world to see the show free of charge.

This is the second show of the 50th season of Kumu Kahua Theatre, and second show to be performed live and presented digitally, available via a private web channel only. Kumu Kahua Theatre received great acclaim for its first digitally produced mainstage show (Lovey Lee by Moses Goods). Unsolicited audience responses include:

"The best remote streaming production I've seen." Kip Wilborn, Producing Director, Manoa Valley Theatre "I didn't know what to expect, but I knew that KKT would not disappoint. I was right. I loved everything!" - KKT Season Subscriber

Those wishing to reserve their spot to watch one of the twelve available performances must secure an electronic ticket. Each ticket-holder will receive a unique link to view the show within 24 hours of their selected performance. All tickets are free for the general public, courtesy of the sponsorship by the Island Insurance Foundation. Those wishing to see the show should visit kumukahua.org for links to secure tickets.

The Island Insurance Foundation is the charitable arm of Island Insurance, Hawaii's largest locally owned and managed property and casualty (P&C) insurance carrier.

Founded in downtown Honolulu, Island Insurance celebrates 80 years of serving Hawaii's families and businesses in 2020. Island Insurance is the only Hawaii-based company to be recognized as a Top 50 P&C insurer in the nation by the Ward Group for 13 consecutive years and holds a financial strength rating of "A" (Excellent) from A.M. Best Company. For more information, visit its website at: www.islandinsurance.com.

Lee Cataluna takes advantage of the unique platform of "live, digital theatre" with this tribute to 1980s Hawai'i, framed by the clothes we wore.

Your invitation to the 80s includes the vaguely defined dress code: "aloha attire."

What does that even mean? In this play, written specifically for online production, we will examine classic aloha attire pieces like the shorty-mu'u, dressy slippers, gold-dipped maile leaf pendants, and the 17 ways to wrap a pareu. Let your fashion consultant take you through stories of what we wore, what it meant, and why it was so awesome.

The show is directed by R. Kevin Garcia Doyle

