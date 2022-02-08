Honolulu Theatre For Youth Announces Premiere Of HOLOHOLO NĀ HOLOHOLONA

Honolulu Theatre for Youth opens its doors to audiences again for live performances this Spring. The company has four productions planned including two world premieres and a brand new augmented reality theatrical experience. This month, the company will premiere the original play Holoholo Nā Holoholona: Animals on the Go to local audiences.

HTY Artistic Director, Eric Johnson shared. "We are delighted to welcome back audiences to Tenney Theatre and recognize that families will return at the pace they feel comfortable. We will work to provide ultimate flexibility and the safest environment we possibly can for families to return to sharing stories, laughter and celebrating what makes Hawaii special!"

Holoholo Nā Holoholona: Animals on the Go opens on February 19th at 11am followed by performances on February 26th at 4pm and March 6th at 2pm. The show was devised by Makiʻilei Ishihara and The HTY Ensemble with original music by Sean-Joseph Choo and Poʻai Lincoln. The production is based on classic Hawaiian stories of animals, from the wise pueo (owl) to the fearless 'opihi (limpet). Like Aesop's fables, many mo'olelo Hawai'i have invaluable lessons for keiki young and old. The show features fun puppets, original songs, and an age appropriate introduction to Hawaiian language and culture. The performance features resident ensemble members Sean-Joseph Choo and Poʻai Lincoln and is directed by Moses Goods. Recommended age 5+ years.

Tickets for the performances are available online at www.htyweb.org or by calling 808-839-9885 ext 720. HTY has moved to membership model. HTY members receive tickets for each production as part of their membership. Information on membership can also be found on the HTY website. Safety is our highest priority and HTY is following all City and State guidelines for Covid safety. Audience members 12 years and up must show proof of vaccination at the door and all audience members must wear a mask. Seating is limited so that family pods may safely social distance.