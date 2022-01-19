Hawaii Theatre Center Partners With Hawaii Pacific Health For COVID-19 Vaccination Event

The Hawaii Theatre Center will be once partnering with Hawaii Pacific Health for a COVID-19 vaccination event.

On January 20 and 21, you can get your vaccination at the 100-year-old theater, located at 1130 Bethel St. Both days, the event will be held from 9am to 5pm.

Booster shots along with first doses for minors, aged 5-17, will be available.

For more information, other mobile clinic locations on Oahu or to schedule an appointment online, visit HawaiiPacificHealth.org/COVIDVaxSquad.