HTY Announces THE CARP WHO WOULD NOT QUIT

HTY is pleased to announce the world premiere of The Carp Who Would Not Quit created by Reiko Ho and the HTY ensemble. Audiences will enjoy these tellings of traditional fables from Japan and Okinawa that teach important lessons of persistence, respect and kindness. Introducing music, language and performance traditions from these cultures, this interactive performance is specifically developed for our youngest audience members and their families (3+ years).

"I'm delighted to bring some of my own favorite childhood stories to the stage." shares director, Reiko Ho. The play features five animal fables including, the legend of the koi, the tale of the grateful crane, and an Okinawan shisa story. Puppets, live music, and movement inspired by traditional Japanese and Okinawan art forms are highlights of the performance.

The production features HTY company actors Maki'ilei Ishihara, Serina Dunham, and Junior Tesoro. Sound and music design by Maki'ilei Ishihara; set and costume design by Iris Kim; puppet design by Eric West; lighting design by Kelly Cazinha; projection design by Adam Larsen; prop design by Sarah Danvers; and is directed by Reiko Ho.

The Carp Who Would Not Quit opens at Tenney Theatre on Sunday, February 23 at 2pm. There are performances on Saturdays, February 29 and March 7 at 9:30am and 11:30am and on Saturday, March 7 at 4:30pm. The HTY for Every Family Pay-What-You-Can performance will be on Saturday, February 29 at 11:30am. Tickets are available online at www.htyweb.org, by calling (808) 839-9885 ext. 720, or at the door. This play is recommended for ages 3+.

Honolulu Theatre for Youth is Hawaii's non-profit professional theatre company providing theatre and drama education programs that make a difference in the lives of Hawaii's young people and families. Founded in 1955, HTY is recognized the world over as one of America's most honored theatre companies.

