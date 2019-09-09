HTY Announces Extension Of A KOREAN CINDERELLA

HTY is pleased to announce an added performance of Alvin Chan's A Korean Cinderella on September 21st due to popular demand. The production is a new telling of the Cinderella story that mixes modern K-pop with traditional Korean drumming, dance and costumes, and kicks off Honolulu Theatre for Youth's 2019-2020 season.

The musical play opened on Friday, August 16 at 7:00 p.m. at Tenney Theatre on the grounds of The Cathedral of St. Andrew, and now continues through September 21 at 4:30 p.m. Single tickets are $20 for adults (age 18-59), $15 for seniors (age 60+) and $10 for youth (age 2-17). Tickets at www.htyweb.org or 839-9885.

A Korean Cinderella takes Korea's traditional version of the classic Cinderella tale, "Konji and Patji," and transforms it into something new through a mixture of culturally specific theatre techniques and modern aesthetics popular in the host culture. Director Eric Johnson said, "We've interwoven the colorful, flashy world of K-pop with traditional Korean costumes, musical instruments and dance. Audiences are in for a wild ride."

HTY collaborated with Mary Jo Freshley of the renowned Halla Huhm Dance Studio to create the traditional Korean movement and dance, while Honolulu deejay Max Louie and street dance artist Jonathan Sypert crafted the K-pop inspired numbers.

A Korean Cinderella is performed by HTY company actors Kristy Li-Strand, Maki'ilei Ishihara, Sean-Joseph Choo and Junior Tesoro. Director is Eric Johnson; lyrics and music are by Alvin Chan; sound design and music production are by Max Louie; costume design by Iris Kim; puppet design by Sue McLaughlin, lighting design by Brian Shevelenko, traditional Korean choreography and music are by Mary Jo Freshley; K-pop choreography is by Jonathan Sypert.

In his review of opening night, Michael Donato of Hitting the Stage wrote, "This '19-'20 season's A KOREAN CINDERELLA is a treat for those that have and haven't seen the show, and like any HTY show, a special sharing of a culture to the youth and young at heart of today."

Honolulu Theatre for Youth is Hawaii's non-profit professional theatre company providing theatre and drama education programs that make a difference in the lives of Hawaii's young people and families. Founded in 1955, HTY is recognized the world over as one of America's most honored theatres.





