Corinne Bailey Rae Comes to the Castle Theater This Summer

The MACC Presents Grammy winning singer, songwriter, and musician Corinne Bailey Rae in her return to Castle Theater, Friday, July 29, 2022. Known for her global hits including Put Your Records On and Like a Star, she has recorded three studio albums and was a featured artist on Herbie Hancock's Album of the Year Grammy winning River: The Joni Letters. Tickets go on sale online only to MACC members first Saturday, April 23 and to the general public Thursday, April 28.

From Leeds, England, Corinne Bailey Rae shot to stardom with her self-titled #1 UK debut album in 2006 which featured the hits Put Your Records On and Like A Star. She has received two Grammy Awards, two MOBOS (the prestigious 'Music of Black Origin' awards in the UK), alongside multiple nominations including BRIT (the British Phonographic Industry's popular annual awards) and BET Awards. She was awarded her first Grammy in 2008 for Album of the Year when featured on Herbie Hancock's River: The Joni Letters. Her second album, The Sea (2010) was nominated for the prestigious Mercury Music Prize. The subsequent EP Is This Love garnered her a second Grammy for Best R&B Performance.

Bailey Rae returned in 2016 with what NPR called "boundary-defying, epic music" for her third studio album, The Heart Speaks in Whispers which was also declared "the best R&B of 2016" by The Guardian. The album featured the single, Green Aphrodisiac named by Billboard as one of the "10 best R&B songs of 2016". The new songs soared in her live performances as Bailey Rae embarked on a worldwide tour, including festivals and a special guest appearance for Stevie Wonder's BST Hyde Park London concert. She has also appeared in the New Orleans Jazz Fest, Playboy Jazz Fest (Hollywood Bowl), Singapore Jazz Fest, and Glastonbury. She continues to collaborate and perform with artists across musical genres, including Mary J Blige, Al Green, Herbie Hancock, KING, Paul McCartney, Kele Okereke (Bloc Party), Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Questlove, Salaam Rami, RZA, Tyler The Creator, Paul Weller, Stevie Wonder, Tracey Thorn, Logic, Mick Jenkins, and others.

Bailey Rae has composed music for film and television, including the recording of The Scientist for Universal Pictures' Fifty Shades Darker, which charted globally.

Tickets are $35, $55, $75 with a limited number of $125 premium seats, plus applicable fees.

Tickets are available online only at MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available Tuesday through Friday, 10am - 4pm, by phone at 242-SHOW (7469) or email (boxoffice@mauiarts.org). Tickets on sale to MACC members Saturday, April 24 and to the general public Thursday, April 28. To become a MACC Member with the immediate benefit of early ticket buying privileges, contact the Box Office or log on to MauiArts.org/membership. MACC members at the 'Ohi'a Level and above qualify for advance ticket purchase benefits.